Ringbeller Releases Free Videos to Support At-Home Learning During School Closings

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, March 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ringbeller , an education media company dedicated to helping kids develop 21st century skills like creativity, collaboration and kindness, has announced that five episodes of its “edutainment” video content, designed for students in kindergarten through fifth grade, will be released over the next two weeks on the Ringbeller Youtube Channel . The first two episodes are available now. Described as “TED meets Mr. Rogers,” the content is part of Ringbeller’s subscription platform already in use in classrooms across the U.S., but is now being made available online, free of charge, to support students’ at-home learning while schools across the nation are closed due to the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic.Ringbeller was created by entrepreneur and media producer CJ Casciotta, author of the book Get Weird: Discover the Surprising Secret to Making a Difference (Hachette 2018). Casciotta has collaborated on projects with MGM Studios, Sesame Studios, The United Nations Foundation, Whole Foods and more. A sought after communicator and TEDx alumnus, he's traveled around the world inspiring communities like Lululemon, Creative Mornings and Charity:Water with his message that creativity and kindness, when combined, are the skills that ultimately move culture toward the kind of future we imagine. His work has been featured by Forbes, Salon, CBS, MTV and Publishers Weekly.“Students and their families are facing an unprecedented challenge right now, with widespread and indefinite school closings becoming ‘the new normal’ nationwide. We want to do our part to ensure kids have access to resources that will support continued learning while they are out of school, so we’ve decided to make five Ringbeller videos available on Youtube, where they are accessible to all kids and their parents,” said Casciotta. “We have also created new supplemental activities for families to work on together as they reflect on the skill-building lessons in our edutainment content. We hope students will not only have an opportunity to continue developing their social-emotional skills, but truly enjoy participating in these lessons at home.”The Ringbeller series has a total of 10 video episodes, five of which―featuring cultural leaders such as Seth Godin, Ira Glass (This American Life) and Maneet Chauhan (Food Network)―are beginning to roll out on Youtube starting today. Viewers are encouraged to subscribe to the channel as more episodes will become available over the next several days. Each of the five-minute videos that comprise the 10-episode series gives kids access to a remarkable leader using their imagination to make a difference.The videos are simple for kids to watch on their own, without adult supervision. The videos featured on Youtube will also be supplemented by newly-created collaborative activities for parents and children to complete together. Parents can download these directly from the respective Youtube pages.These videos were added to Youtube for the specific purpose of giving kids access to positive educational material while they are home from school, but will remain permanently available for free online. Parents, educators and schools can learn more about Ringbeller and the entire video series available for subscription by visiting https://www.ringbeller.com/ About RingbellerDescribed as “TED meets Mr. Rogers,” Ringbeller is an education media company that brings kindness into the classroom and teaches K-5 students the important 21st century skills―such as creative problem solving and social emotional acumen―needed to compete in the modern workforce. Parents, guidance counselors, innovation and technology coordinators, librarians and teachers use Ringbeller as the perfect companion to support social-emotional learning (SEL), design thinking and makerspace exploration for young learners.

Ringbeller Episode 1 with Seth Godin



