Endorsing Daniel Gade for Virginia Senate Seat, Pro-Trump Law Prof Victor Williams leaves US Senate Race

Prof. Williams is Chair and Senior Counsel of Law Professors for Trump

Prof. Victor Williams who has supported Donald Trump since 2016 in the media/courts leaves 2020 US Senate race and returns to chair "Law Professors for Trump"

ARLINGTON , VIRGINIA , US, March 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Professor Victor Williams issued the following statement about his candidacy for the U.S. Senate for Virginia:

I entered the U.S. Senate race on July 4, 2019 at the Leadership Institute’s annual Summer Picnic to jump start the GOP primary effort to find the strongest, best candidate to defeat leftist Mark Warner.

I have traveled the Commonwealth meeting and talking with citizens of every race, gender, and partisan stripe. I asked them for their prayers and for practical help in finding the best woman or man who will both defeat Mark Warner and help win Virginia for Donald Trump in November 2020.



It is with a profound humility that I announce today: Daniel Gade has emerged as that strongest candidate.



I am today withdrawing from the US Senate primary race and throwing my full support to Dan Gade.

I again thank all citizens who have supported my campaign and urge them to treble their efforts to defeat Warner by their practical and financial support for Dan Gade.



Dan Gade will protect Virginia workers, Virginia farmers, Virginia families, and all Virginia businesses (small, medium, and large).

As he has done all his personal and professional life, Dan Gade will protect our God-given liberties by defending both the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Virginia and the 1787 Constitution of our great Republic.

In my work as founder and chair of “Law Professors for Trump,” I will now return to a fultime effort to support Donald Trump, his administration, and his 2020 re-election.



