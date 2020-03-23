SENATE DEMS--STOP OBSTRUCTING: Trump Needs Ten Trillion and Quick Delivery, says US Senate Candidate Victor Williams.

Prof. Williams is Chair and Senior Counsel of Law Professors for Trump

Virginia Senate Candidate Condemns Senate Dems, and suggests Gov Indemnify Business Disruption Insurance Claims and Kill Inflation Tax on Capital Gains.

ARLINGTON , VIRGINIA , UAS , March 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia US Senate Candidate Victor Williams today condemned incumbent Mark Warner and other Senate Democratsfor obstructing cash dispersals to American workers, loans to cover payrolls for small/medium size businesses, and desperately needed liquidity for all American enterprises.

Williams encouraged all Americans to pressure Senate Democrats to stop obstructing the emergency legislation.

Prof. Victor Williams praised President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell effort to pass emergency, immediate help for America workers.

Williams stated: “General Patton often stated that a simple battle plan – violently executed -- is far better than the best, most complex plan weakly carried out. Senate Democrats need to just get out of the way.”

Williams, who is also founder and chair of Law Professors for Trump, said that leftist Senate Democrats, such as Virginia’ incumbent Mark Warner, are putting crazy AOC+3 social engineering and climate change demands above the desperate needs of American workers and businesses.

Prof. Williams, who just weeks ago had been harshly critical of the Federal Reserve Board for their delay in cutting interest rates and boosting liquidity, was exuberant in his praise for the Fed’s recent actions to support the economy.

Williams, who is also founder and chair of “Law Professors for Trump,” outlined five disruptive ideas for subsequent congressional and executive action that would help support the economy as the nation continues to war against the new coronavirus.

After the pending emergency legislation, Williams proposes:

1. Recurring (monthly) payment to American workers and families.

2. Bonus payments to all Social Security and Disability payees.

3. Temporally eliminate all payroll deductions for FICA, Medicare, and income taxes.

4. Indemnify business disruption insurance to allow the private sector to immediately compensate business.

5. Immediately make the I.R.S. “Kill the Inflation Tax” by indexing the cost basis of capital gains.



Victor Williams first announced his run for the US Senate on July 4, 2019 to encourage Virginia Republicans to decide early on the strongest, best candidate to run against Mark Warner in November 2020.

Williams states that Mark Warner has grossly betrayed Virginia values and Virginia voters.

In order to return to his direct work to support President Donald Trump through “Law Professors for Trump,”

Victor Williams is expected to endorse one his GOP competitors in coming days.





