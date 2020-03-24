SMS and Live Chat Provider Offering FREE SMS and Live Chat Services to Businesses Impacted by the Coronavirus in the USA

Local Business Searches

Small and medium sized businesses,need a cost effective way to communicate in a crisis as well as staying in contact with their customers and, employees.

“Our job as Entrepreneurs is to stay resilient, connected and helpful in face of a global crisis”.” — Maynard Greene

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the coronavirus (covid-19) spreads throughout the US and Texas, and more and more people are told to shelter in place, and social distancing is the new normal, small and medium sized business still need an efficient and cost effective way to communicate in a crisis as well as staying in contact with their customers, employees, patients and suppliers.

Greene Consulting Group is joining the #FightCOVID19 pledge by offering complimentary SMS and Live Chat communication resources to businesses impacted by the coronavirus across the United States”, including enabling land lines to send and receive live chat and text messages, for 30 days.

Greene Consulting Group's complimentary live chat and text messaging platform will do just that, and, help companies build virtual work teams.

All a business must do is text “Enableme” to 346-396-2198 and Greene Consulting Group will create an online dashboard specific to the business, and provide training on how to use the SMS and Live chat system with no strings attached or obligation to buy anything.

Now non-profits, curbside services, clinics, medical practitioners, grocery stores, delivery services, plumbers, electricians, municipalities, neighborhood watch organizations, crime prevention organizations and others, will be able to send up to 10,000 2-way live and text messages to communicate with their customers regardless of where their employees are sheltering in place.

Remember, all a business must do is text “Enableme” to 346-396-2198 to get started.



