Houston Digital Marketing Agency Helps Local Businesses Leverage Google Adwords

HOUSTON, TEXAS, US, June 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greene Consulting Group, a digital marketing company operating in Houston, Texas, has today been recognized as being a front runner in helping Local Small Businesses Owners leverage the power of the internet, specifically Google Adwords (Google ADs), to get more customers and dominate their marketplace. This news coincides nicely with Greene Consulting Group's recent recognition as a community favorite, due to helping non-profit organizations increase their online visibility and online donations.

Greene Consulting Group has been operating in the Small and Medium Sized businesses market for Twenty-Three (23) Years and competes against notable businesses such as Reach-local, Revlocal and AT&T Business Solutions. They have been able to make such a strong impression on the market and gain reputation by providing large Agency digital marketing services at a boutique Agency price.

Maynard Greene, Greene Consulting Group's Director of Systems spoke about its recent recognition, expanding on some of the decisions and motivations that led the business to the level it's currently reached.

"When Greene Consulting Group was founded, it was made abundantly clear we wanted to be the kind of company that was known for being a company putting real value into the world by cutting through all the noise and generating REAL results. One of the biggest challenges we faced was educating SMBs on the importance of being everywhere their customers are and on the first page of Google.

The problem is that it’s difficult for local businesses to know how to leverage Google Adwords to get more customers. And the good news is that it doesn’t have to be difficult, if you’ve got the right strategy.

There really are millions of people looking for local businesses every day, what’s important is zoning in on the right kind of strategy using Google Adwords that will allow local businesses to grab as much attention as possible and gain more customers.

Setting up a campaign in Google Adwords can be an easy process, but local businesses find out pretty quickly converting a ranking or clicks to actual customers is the biggest challenge.

So, how does a local business leverage the power of Google Adwords? Here are a few specific principles:

TIP #1- Know your keywords - words that people type in as buyers instead of just as an interest.

TIP #2– Know your numbers - in business, the numbers tell you what to do, don’t ignore them.

TIP #3-- Only market to people that are interested in what you have.

Fortunately with some good people behind us, and An unwavering dedication to staying up to date on the ongoing changes in the digital marketing and website design space and communicating the same to our business clients, we were able to overcome every obstacle and really hit our stride."

Maynard Greene also mentioned that Greene Consulting Group's future plans involve bundling Greene Consulting group services in budget friendly packages for SMBs. It's the hope of the company that in the future more and more small and medium sized businesses realize that not every marketing agency is out to take their money, that some, like Greene Consulting Group, are actually trying to add value.

Because the market has shifted and it’s important for business owners to stay ahead of their competitors, Greene Consulting Group plans to maintain its position at the forefront of helping Local Small Businesses leverage the internet to sell more products and services, for years to come, building on its success, finding new ways to serve its community, customers and the world at large.

For those that want to learn more they can go to https://www.gcg2.net call 832-671-2942

