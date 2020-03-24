Kids Creative Writing Contest 'What I Love Most About My Mom' Awards Fun Food

Share to Inspire Family and Friends in LA www.KidsWinFood.com Since 1998 Recruiting for Good Has Been Helping Companies Find Talented Professionals and Now is Generating Proceeds to Feed LA www.RecruitingforGood.com Join the Co+Op Helping Working Families Earn Food Savings www.Co-OpFeedingLA.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring the creative writing contest; to inspire kid participation, have fun, and enjoy delicious food delivered.

Parents inspire your kids to participate and use their creative talent to win fun food delivered” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), a staffing agency in Santa Monica is sponsoring the kids' weekly creative writing contest, " What I love most about my mom ," most inspiring entry wins fun food delivered (gift card).According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Last December, I sponsored the same creative writing contest in Santa Monica, my favorite winning entry was from a boy in Junior High his entry was...'What I love most about my mom, she knows what I am feeling all the time....' intuitively deep and funny too. He won a dozen Sidecar Donuts ."How Kids Participate to Win Fun Food1. Kids simply hand write out (no typed entries), one sentence tell us, 'What you love most about your mom.'2. Take a picture of entry, and have adult parent email to sara(at)rewardingla(dot)com (in email include kid's first name, age, and what school they normally attend).3. Every week, a group of moms will choose a winner (most inspiring entry) enjoys gift card for Grubhub, Postmates, or Uber Eats.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Don't let coronvirus get in the way of inspiring your kids to have fun for good."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. Generating proceeds to Help Feed LA www.RecruitingforGood.com R4G is funding Community Service, 'Feeding Families First;' to serve working moms who join Co+Op Feeding LA and earn food savings for good. www.Co-OpFeedingLA.com Love to make a difference, and enjoy dining for good. Participate in Recruiting for Good's purpose driven referral program to do both to learn more visit www.RewardingDining.com...join today to help support and enjoy L.A.'s Best Restaurants delivered.



