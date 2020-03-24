Tommy Swanhaus Releases Best Selling Biography & Memoir

The entrepreneurial journey of creative genius - Tommy Swanhaus. Learn from personal stories, real life examples, and get a plan to grow your career.

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, USA, March 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- First time author, Tommy Swanhaus published his new book on Sunday (3/15/20) and by Monday evening his book had made Amazon’s list for “Best New Releases” for the Two-Hour Biography & Memoirs Category. One day later, Tommy Swanhaus’s book made Amazon’s “Best Sellers” list, which put him on the same list as Kobe Bryant, Elon Musk, Gandi, Jeff Bezos, etc. Mr. Swanhaus’s new book, “Amplify Your Marketing, Career, and Company” is based off of his unusual and interesting past in business and his entrepreneurial journey. Mr. Swanhaus does intertwine his personal life and his biggest regrets into the book.Tommy Swanhaus says he was so thankful for his readers for making his book be on Amazon’s “Best New Releases” and “Best Sellers” lists so fast. Tommy Swanhaus says, “What is so important about my book is that I built my last company in 2008 during the housing crisis. I was able to grow my company from zero marketshare to 110 countries in less than 2 years.” He goes on to talk about how all the principles, tactics, and practices are the same that we need to use now to grow in these times of economic uncertainty.“Amplify Your Marketing, Career, and Company” was written to help individuals looking to better their career or are looking to change careers, along with companies looking to grow. Tommy Swanhaus paints a truthful and harsh reality of what it is really like to start your own business. Tommy Swanhaus a self made success says, “When I was personally worth my most or $40 Million (USD) , I was the brokest I have ever been because I was putting any and all money back into my company.” He says he would do it differently today, but he did not know any better back then.“Amplify Your Marketing, Career, and Company” is supposed to inspire future leaders and take the things that worked for the creative genius, Tommy Swanhaus and expand upon them while staying clear of the things went wrong in his life. In his book, readers learn from personal stories, real life examples, and get a plan and strategy to grow their career and company. The book is currently available on Amazon as an Ebook and a paperback. He is working on the audiobook now. Tommy Swanhaus just signed a deal to have his book, "Amplify Your Marketing, Career, and Company" be available in 190 countries.



