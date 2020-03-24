Heart Alchemy Yoga and SunSpark Yoga partner to Release free Tibetan Singing Bowls and Yoga Nidra Video Series

Tibetan Singing Bowls Sound Baths

Heart Alchemy Yoga announces partnership with SunSpark Yoga to produce Tibetan Singing bowls, sound bath, Yoga Nidra videos and sound meditation videos.

We are fortunate to have nearly 100,000 subscribers where we can share these sound healing and meditative mind videos to help people feel more calm and comfort during these stressful times” — Michelle Goldstein

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heart Alchemy Yoga is proud to announce its video content partnership with SunSpark Yoga to produce a series of Tibetan Singing bowls sound bath, Yoga Nidra videos and other sound healing and sound meditation videos for its YouTube Channel.

Given the current crisis of COVID-19 , Heart Alchemy and SunSpark recognize the serious need for videos that help reduce anxiety, provide calm and relaxation to hundreds of millions of people around the globe now confined to their homes.

“We are fortunate to own this channel of nearly 100,000 subscribers where we can share these sound healing and meditative mind videos to help people feel more calm and comfort during these stressful times" said Heart Alchemy's co-founder, Michelle Goldstein. " My wife Stacey and I have decades of combined experience as partners leading deep meditations and sound healing practices. We are humbled and grateful for the opportunity to produce these videos which we hope will help people find peace and ease their anxiety during this crisis.” said SunSpark Yoga co-founder Ernie Schuerman.

The first video in the series will launch on YouTube Sunday May 29, at 8AM Pacific Standard Time and can be found in the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FUx24xTMm1M Subsequent videos will be launched regularly to provide a library of sound therapy and healing music videos for YouTube viewers around the globe.

About SunSpark Yoga:

SunSpark Yoga, an independent, family-owned and operated community studio, was founded in April 2012 and is still operated by both Stacey & Ernie Schuerman through their desire to share a love of yoga, mindfulness & community with others. They found their perfect location in Orange, CA in an historic building of Old Towne Orange. SunSpark Yoga, Stacey and Ernie, their instructors and students are a big part of the community in Old Towne Orange. You can find them in the studio, around the Orange Plaza or in the fabulous selection of restaurants in the circle. Learn more about Sunspark here: http://sunsparkyoga.com

About Heart Alchemy Yoga:

The Heart Alchemy YouTube Channel, located at http://youtube.com/heartalchemyyoga, allows yogis to take a wide range of online yoga at home classes, yoga workout videos, learn specific yoga techniques and practice various forms of at home yoga poses (asana), breathwork (pranayama), tantra and meditation. The channel now features over 400 videos, and is viewed in over 300 countries. Heart Alchemy's teachers have diverse backgrounds, providing a wide range of styles to choose from.

Heart Alchemy Yoga is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview info@heartalchemyyoga.com

###

Tibetan Singing Bowls Sound Bath Yoga Nidra with Stacey and Ernie Schuerman



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.