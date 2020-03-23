Guildhawk calls on Governments to protect COVID-19 aid money from fraudsters

Guildhawk Director David Clarke calls on Governments to protect COVID-19 Aid money from fraudsters

Guildhawk has called on Governments across the world to put controls in place to ensure COVID-19 aid money reaches those in need and not fraudsters

Government cannot do this alone; every business must now be extra vigilant to avoid fraud such as CEO impersonation fraud” — David Clarke, Head of Integrity

CITY OF WESTMINSTER , LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It feels odd to be thinking of crime when patients and brave medical staff are losing their lives to COVID-19 a virus that is painful, tragic and invisible to the eye. But recent history teaches us that in times like this, vital aid money will not reach those in need because fraudsters will steal it and middle men will help them.

David Clarke, the former head of the City of London Police Fraud Squad and now head of integrity and multilingual due diligence at Guildhawk, has called on governments across the globe to learn lessons from the Hurricane Katrina Fraud case and Britain's recent fraud against universal credit.

In an article published today, he explains why government has to act fast and lists three measures that government and businesses can do to ensure aid money reaches those in need and not corrupt individuals.

