Saquon Barkley, NFL Star Running Back, Heavily Prepping for the 2020 Season with New Coach

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- They don’t call him “SaQuads” for nothing. Given the ongoing outbreak of coronavirus, Saquon Barkley still won’t let anything stop his 2020 season planning. The New York Giants running back is seen in a recently released video squatting a giant amount and going through a variety of other workouts. Barkley is starting his third NFL season, stopping at none to make it the finest yet.

Barkley is coming off a year in which he was struggling with a sprain ankle. But Barkley still hit the 1000-yard mark despite the fact that he only played in 13 games. He racked up a total of 1,003 yards on 217 carries (4.6 yards per carry) and six touchdowns. Barkley additionally caught 52 balls for 438 yards and two scores through the air. All of these accomplishments come after his rookie season in which he led the league with 2,028 yards from scrimmage. His contributions won him the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Award and a trip to his very first Pro Bowl.

Luckily for Saquon, in the 2020 season he'll be working with an offensive coordinator who knows how to make good use of the run game. Jason Garrett served with one of the league's best, Ezekiel Elliott, for his last four seasons as the Dallas Cowboys head coach. For three of his four seasons, the star back reached the 1000-yard mark and is a two-time NFL leader for running yards.

Jason Garrett spoke on the phone with Saquon Barkley soon after he was named as the new offensive coordinator for the Giants. “One of the first things he told me was: ‘You know I like to run the ball, right?’ ” Barkley stated. “I was like: ‘For sure I already know that. I’ve been on the other side of that for the last two years watching Zeke'". Barkley has learned plenty of positive things about his latest play-caller from those across the league and is excited to see how this move plays out. He's eager to start listening to some more practical suggestions about how the Giants want to deploy Garrett. Getting the ball in the hands of their most talented offensive player is undoubtedly a solid start to compiling the playbook.

Garrett’s impact is felt within the whole team, especially with the coaching staff. As such, it seems that Jason Garrett’s presence for the New York Giants is one that reaches even further than just to players like Saquon. Head Coach of the New York Giants, Joe Judge is very optimistic with the addition of Jason Garrett to the Coaching team. “He has the experience as a player and a coach,” Judge said of Garrett. “He’s had success with multiple players in multiple systems over the course of time. He understands the big picture of the game, he understands how to use a roster as a whole. He’s a tremendous teacher and a great communicator and he’s been great with our staff. I’m very excited in having Jason in the building. I’m very pleased we’re able to add him to the staff and he’s been a great resource for us".



