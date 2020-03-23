NHS & Social Housing Serviced Apartments Ready As Quarantine Locations

Jigsaw Conferences Ltd - One of the country's largest serviced-apartment providers for Social Housing and NHS tenant decanting has 1000s of serviced apartments

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the UK coronavirus crisis escalates: Jigsaw Conferences Ltd - Emergency Serviced Apartments and Hotels Department has quarantine lodgings for clinical staff so they can go to work safely and reducing risk.We are putting it to NHS Trust Procurement Professionals to contact us immediately if they require support 24/7 365 during this crisis.Jigsaw is a comprehensive service and versed in tenant decanting in emergency situations working with NHS Trusts and Social Housing CAT teams over the years delivering expert advice and relocation services both short and longer terms. Kashy Kaur 'Accommodation Manager' Said: "I think there is a opportunity there and not just for Jigsaw, but others providers too, to support the NHS and government in terms of helping clinical and managerial staff self-isolate or quarantine so that they can go to work safely.The government is going through a trying and tested time and I think it will actually help the hospitals and take off alot of pressure for staff concerned about thier families and wider community'.Jigsaw can also access its hotel gene pool of 1000s of venues around the country to support hospitals who are short of beds to quarantine patients if hotel bedrooms if required, taking pressure off their beds, for people that are serious, and not just for the coronavirus, but hospitals do have to help other people as well.With occupancy levels across hotels dropping below 5% recently shifting focus from tourism to people needing somewhere to self-isolate or qurantine was in everyones best interest now.Jigsaw believe that this is not a business as usual request by a long stretch of that imagination and therefore it really does demonstrate that hotels that have a unique product are able to review their business plan, review their product offering and get it to market quickly via Jigsaw Free Venue Finder for similar services.



