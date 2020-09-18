Calling All Hotels, Resorts and Event Venues: Invitation to Register Free Of Charge
Inviting all international hotels, resorts and venues with event space large or small to register their venues completely free of charge.NEW YORK, MANHATTAN, USA, September 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the recent relaunch of International venues website by Jigsaw Conferences Ltd, they are inviting all international hotels, resorts and venues with event space large or small to register their venues completely free of charge, with paid options to upgrade if needed.
Follow the simple steps below and see the benefits you gain:-
1. Listing your space on Jigsaw's website is and will always be free. List your venue for free, fill out a short form, and start collecting new bookings.
2. We give you the freedom to open or close your venue listing whenever you want. With no lock-in contracts, you're always in control of your property.
3. Thousands of people use Jigsaw's every day to find a perfect venue for their corporate events and corporate housing needs. Reach users interested in what you offer.
4. Additional visibility increases your bookings.
5. Number one venue listing sites platform in the UK and Pan-EU for event organisers now home to International event planners globally, reaching all corners of the world.
Maximise your marketing and drive increased traffic, enquiries and confirmed bookings from our global corporate clients from all over the world. We look forward to working with you on your corporate bookings! Once your venue has been approved and published by you, this will allow our agents and clients to view and book the venue. Your venue details will be circulated around our Free Venue Finding Service team.
Additional cost will only occur if you upgrade your free listing to a paid listing for additional benefits like becoming a featured listing for your area appearing at the top of searches and much more...
