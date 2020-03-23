Amidst of COVID-19 Outbreak, Infinium Extends Its Support to the Industry by Offering 30% Discount On Its Reports

Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research & Consulting Solutions wishes to offer 30% discounts on the purchase of any Infinium Global Research report across all license formats

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We understand that industries are affected worse than before. The global outbreak of Coronavirus has brought all of us to stand still and have negatively impacted the companies and industries financially and non-financially.

What we assure the industries is that, they must not panic of the situation as we believe that every cloud has a silver lining. We will surely bounce back and hit the markets with more determination. Most SMEs and start-up companies are among the worst hit companies due to COVID-19 outbreak. Moreover, the large companies are among the ones to experience a major hit on their profit margins due to inventory issues.

Infinium Global Research expects the markets to bounce back with more demand due to increased gap between demand and supply of goods and services. Further, the prices are already falling, however, industries need to calm as this is temporary.

In order to support our industry associates, Infinium Global Research and Consulting Solutions wishes to offer 30% discounts on the purchase of any Infinium Global Research report across all license formats. The company offers 1-5 user license and enterprise license reports for USD 4795 and USD 7195 respectively.

The company publishes reports across categories such as Food and Beverages, Agriculture, Consumer Goods, Packaging, Healthcare, ICT, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Chemicals and Materials, and Energy and Infra among others. We wish to appeal our Industry associates to stay calm and focused. We are sure we will bounce back and bounce back stronger than before.

About Us

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.

Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide the knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations and environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.

