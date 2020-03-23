Tuula Jalasjaa of The Women’s Collection Inc. to be Featured on Close Up Radio

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women now control the majority of wealth in the world. They're earning their own money, outliving their spouses and inheriting money from their parents.

If women are going to be holding this wealth, they need to know how to manage it. Otherwise, wealth can be destroyed very quickly. They need to be equipped with the skills and the knowledge to achieve their financial goals.

Tuula Jalasjaa is the founder of The Women’s Collection, dedicated to teaching women financial literacy.

“There is a tsunami of wealth that is going to fall into the hands of women,” says Tuula. “Everyone's trying to look for a way to solve it, but no one has tackled it holistically. Whether it's physical wellness, mental wellness or financial wellness, we need to achieve all three to be the best we can be.”

The Women's Collection offers women an exclusive suite of tools and solutions to guide them toward the financial future they desire.

“The Women's Collection is about financial empowerment for women,” says Tuula. “It's educating women on how to achieve financial wellness and manage the financial circumstances associated with all life events.

Tuula spent 25 years in the wealth management industry, including running a major independent wealth management firm. Her combination of business and personal experience informs her unique approach.

“Women not understanding what to do with their finances and how to avoid negative outcomes has continually resonated with me,” says Tuula. “My view is they need to be equipped. We give them the fundamentals to get them started and give them a foundation of confidence in their financial future.”

The Women’s Collection platform offers information on everything from how to improve your credit score to how to pick a financial advisor you can trust.

“I really wanted to democratize the access to this information so any woman could start investing today!” says Tuula. “I don't manage money for anyone. That's not my goal. My goal is to educate them so they know what to do with more confidence and take that step forward.”

Close Up Radio will feature Tuula Jalasjaa in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on March 25th at 1pm EDT and with Jim Masterson April 1st at 1pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information, visit www.thewomenscollection.ca



