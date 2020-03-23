Global Blood & Blood Components Market Value To Grow $44.34 billion By 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Blood And Blood Components Global Market Report 2020 from its research database.

North America was the largest region in the blood and blood components market in 2018. The blood and blood components market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global blood and blood components market is expected to grow to $44.34 billion at a rate of about 4.8% through 2022. The blood and blood components market is being driven by increasing incidences of trauma and road accidents. However, the blood and blood components market is restrained by the growing risk of developing or transferring an infection while blood is transmitted to the patients.

The blood and blood components market consists of sales of blood and blood components. The market involves collection of donors’ blood and segregating it into required components for the purpose of therapy.

The global blood and blood components market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The blood and blood components market is segmented into whole blood and blood components.

By Geography - The global blood and blood components is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Trends In The Blood And Blood Components Market

The most prominent trend that has been witnessed in the blood and blood components market is the growing number of collaborations between the players involved in the market. Companies are adopting partnerships and collaborations in order to expand their reach, increase customer base, and generate awareness in the market.

Potential Opportunities In The Blood And Blood Components Industry

With increasing risks of accidents, rising aging population, and emerging market growth, the scope and potential for the global blood and blood components market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are American Red Cross, Australian Red Cross Blood Service, Abbott Laboratories, Blood Centers of America, and Becton, Dickinson & Co.

