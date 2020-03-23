New Award Launches to Celebrate Kickass Moms and Reward LA's Best Dining Delivered

Share With Family and Friends in LA www.KickassforFood.com Since 1998 Helping Companies Find Talented Professionals and Now Generating Proceeds to Feed LA www.RecruitingforGood.com

The purpose of the award is to inspire participation and celebrate moms. Every week, Recruiting for Good will award the most kickass mom delivered food reward.

Do you know a kickass mom? We want to know, an award them food for good.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency in Santa Monica is sponsoring fun weekly award " Our Moms Kickass ," to celebrate their sacrifice; and reward L.A.'s Best Dining delivered.According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Do you know a kickass mom and want to surprise them? Nominate them for our weekly reward to win food for good."How to Participate in Our Moms Kickass1. Email Sara(at)RewardingLA(dot)com write "How your favorite mom kicks-ass?"2. Make email short like a tweet, most inspiring kickass mom wins every week.3. Winning mom must be 21 years old and live in LA (win $50 gift card for dining delivered). Rewarding Dining Delivered Services (Grubhub, Postmates, Uber Eats).Carlos Cymerman adds, "Consider nominating the unsung moms; neighborhood mom who volunteers to babysit, do errands for others, barristas, cashiers, doctors, nurses, and paramedics too; who make every effort to sacrifice their life for us....every day."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. Generating proceeds to Help Feed LA www.RecruitingforGood.com R4G is funding Community Service, 'Feeding Families First;' to serve working moms who join Co+Op Feeding LA and earn food savings for good. www.Co-OpFeedingLA.com Since 2017, Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring community service, 'Our Moms Work,' a cost free career mentoring service, because When Moms Love Life...the Party Never Ends. To learn more visit www.OurMomsWork.org



