Historical Towns Along a Mississippi River Cruise

American Duchess River Ship Onboard Entertainment Nottoway Plantation

Europeanbarging is pleased to announce that they have a selection of luxury small ship river cruises they are offering on US waterways.

SPRING, TX, US, March 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- There is nothing better than going on a river cruise to explore the hidden gems of our great country. You can see more and visit areas and experience the local culture. While cruising along the mighty Mississippi and Ohio Rivers, enjoy sumptuous meals, entertainment and comfortable accommodations while unpacking only once. Each ship features comfortable lounges, outdoor seating and many include a fitness room and gift shop.Some options for a US only river cruise itinerary along the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers are: Memphis and Nashville, St Louis and Cincinnati, Louisville and Nashville, Minneapolis and St Louis, Louisville and Pittsburg, as well as the Columbia River in the Pacific Northwest, cruising between Portland Oregon and Spokane Washington or round trip Portland - offering 6 days cruises through some beautiful country side.As well as US waterways only, there are 4 - 7 night cruises along the St Lawrence in Canada; Great Lakes cruises between Toronto and Chicago; Canada and New England cruises featuring such itineraries as Portland to Niagara Falls, Niagara Falls and Boston, Chicago and Toronto.As well as great architecture, gardens, sites and experiences along the cruise route, there are some exciting themed cruise itineraries: Plantation Homes, Civil War, Bourbon, Holiday Season, BarBQ competitions, Paddleboat races, Music Festivals, Lewis and Clark, Mark Twain and Wine Cruises.The most well known US only itinerary, is a 7 night cruise on the Mississippi River between New Orleans and Memphis . The itinerary is offered as a 7 or 8-night cruise itinerary which starts in New Orleans or Memphis. Some of the themed itineraries will offer a slight variation to the main itinerary.Day 1 – Memphis, TennesseeEmbark your luxury cruise ship and settle in.Day 2- Cruising the Port of the Mississippi DeltaThese small river towns have been the inspiration of authors, musicians and artists for centuries.Day 3- Vicksburg, MississippiVicksburg perfectly blends Southern culture and heritage with exciting modern attractions. As a major battle site during the Civil War, this Southern town carries a history unlike any other.Day 4- Natchez, MississippiThis charming river town was founded in 1716, making it the oldest city on the Mississippi River. It’s known for its elegance, hospitality and impressive preservation of history – found on every street corner. Enjoy the unique shops, restaurants, museums and historic homes.Day 5- Baton Rouge, LouisianaBaton Rouge grants a strikingly different experience from those of the small-town stops throughout the journey. In this energetic port, history facing museums and landmarks fraternize with forward-looking art and industry.Day 6- St Francisville, LouisianaSt. Francisville today is a testament to the lifestyle of a bygone era, with its plethora of charming antebellum-period homes and striking architecture. With over 140 buildings on the National Register of Historic Places, beautiful plantation homes nestled in the rolling countryside and bustling Main Street shops, this quaint town situated on the bluffs of the Mississippi River has a style all its own.Day 7- Nottoway PlantationWhile the boat is docked, visit the sugarcane estate – the largest standing antebellum mansion in the South. Nottoway Plantation is an intricate building with impressive detail. Original furnishings mingle with era-appropriate antiques to create an atmosphere that does justice to the home’s original ambiance.Day 8 – New Orleans, LouisianaYour Mississippi River Cruise ends after a sumptuous breakfast.Many of the cruise itineraries are round trip but if a one way itinerary is desired, there are options of flying to ports or even 1 way car rentals can be set up. Some ports are ideal to travel by train to get to.Check with Europeanbarging to see what current promotions are available. 888-869-7907 jan@europeanbarging.com



