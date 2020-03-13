Traveling through Blaye and Its Citadel in Bordeaux France

Entrance to Blaye Citadel Blaye Farmer's Market Stone Sign of Bordeaux

Europeanbarging is offering a wine themed river cruise in Bordeaux France in March 2021, on the AmaDolce river ship. The city of Blaye is a stop on the cruise.

SPRING, TX, USA, March 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Although Blaye is a small town, it offers a mix of religion, history, culture, art and adventure to tourists. Those who are taking a Bordeaux River Cruise are especially in for a treat. For one, the celebrated Cotes de Blaye red wine is produced in the region. For tourists who wish to take a sip of this wine, the Maison du vin is a famous stop for wine tasting as well as for meeting the wine makers.Just across Maison du vin, is the most popular destination in Blaye —the Citadel. This is a 38-hectare 17th century military complex that has been included in the list of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites since 2008. Inside the Citadel’s thick walls, tourists will discover a historic defense system, underground passages, an old prison, a museum and even a small village. Right on the top walls of the Citadel is a panoramic view from all angles including scenic views of the town, the estuary of the Gironde River, Island Pate, Fort Medoc and Ile Nouvelle.During the spring, there’s wine tasting and selling of the famous Cotes de Blaye in the Citadel. Every Wednesday and Thursday, there’s also a local market where tourists can find a selection of local products including asparagus, fish from the Gironde, and so much more.Tourists can appreciate pre-historic art by visiting Pair non Pair, one of the oldest painted caves in the world. Francois Daleau, an archeologist, discovered the cave in 1881. This cave is the home of artworks made by prehistoric men — a very rare experience that tourists must not miss when they go on their European River Cruise Another attraction in Blaye is the ruins of Chateau des Rudel. This is a medieval castle built in the 12th century but was mostly destroyed in the Wars of Religion by the Calvinists.Award Winning Texas Winery, Messina Hof Owners Paul and Merrill Bonarrigo are escorting a Wine themed cruise departing March 28, 2021, aboard the AmaDolce, which will showcase the wines of the regions, sights of Bordeaux as well as their outstanding wines. Since Blaye is a small town, most tourist attractions here can be easily accessed on foot. However, the AmaWaterways River Cruises can arrange a bike tour for those who want some adventure while enjoying the French countryside.



