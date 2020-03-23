Operation BBQ Relief Responds to COVID-19

The Operation BBQ Relief Command Center has the ability to serve over 20,000 meals each day. Operation BBQ Relief has provided over 3 million meals throughout the United States and internationally following natural disasters and through The Always Serving Project, benefiting the homeless, first responders, veterans, and service men and women.

Nonprofit Serving Hot Barbecue Meals to Communities Affected by COVID-19

This initial effort in Kansas City will provide a template for feeding communities in more areas as the country faces additional challenges as a result of COVID-19.” — Stan Hays, Co-Founder and CEO of Operation BBQ Relief

SHAWNEE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Operation BBQ Relief announced that it will be deploying to provide meals in response to COVID-19 pandemic. The initial deployment will provide at least 1000 hot BBQ meals daily to the homeless and veteran population in Kansas City. As shelter orders are put in place throughout the country, there are shortages of supplies and volunteers for communities and charities that need to rely on the bandwidth and resources of Operation BBQ Relief.“Since we started The Always Serving Project in 2019, our mission has evolved and includes providing compassion and warm meals to veterans, first responders, military men and women, and the homeless in need at any time, not just during a disaster,” stated Stan Hays, Co-Founder and CEO of Operation BBQ Relief. “By leveraging our resources and skills, we can do our small part in helping those in need. This is a very difficult time for our country with many unknowns.”Operation BBQ Relief is equipped to provide the healing power of BBQ in other places throughout the United States and stay within Center for Disease Control guidelines regarding group gatherings. “This initial effort in Kansas City will provide a template for feeding communities in more areas as the country faces additional challenges as a result of COVID-19,” said Hays. “The pandemic is isolating and frightening for everyone and we hope that we can ease some of the suffering of our most vulnerable populations.”Earlier in 2019, Operation BBQ Relief promoted Jarrid “Jay” Collins to Chief of Programs. He spent his career in the Army, as a Green Beret in special forces leadership roles, and is bringing that forged-under-fire leadership to Operation BBQ Relief on a daily basis as we respond to this crisis. Working with Stan Hays, a CNN Hero from 2017, Collins has developed The Always Serving Project into a year-round effort and leads the Operation BBQ Relief operations team.GoFundMe campaign: https://tinyurl.com/2020obr Donate and Volunteer: www.obr.org Donate by Mail: PO Box 3825, Shawnee, KS 66203Donate by Text: Text DONATE to 41444# # #About Operation BBQ ReliefOperation BBQ Relief is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was founded in May 2011 in response to a need for tornado relief efforts in Joplin, MO. Competitive pitmasters from eight different states answered the call to feed displaced families and first responders. Together, they were able to serve over 120,000 meals in a thirteen-day period. This experience of building a network to feed individuals in need has been the inspiration for Operation BBQ Relief. To date, Operation BBQ Relief has provided over 3 million meals throughout the United States and internationally following natural disasters and through The Always Serving Project, benefiting the homeless, first responders, veterans, and service men and women.For more information, visit www.obr.org or follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @opbbqrelief



