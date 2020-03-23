WD-HAN – Creating in a COVID World

Shiver Album Art Cal Henry, Spencer Barnes and Lea Campbell of WD-HAN WD-HAN Live

Coming March 27 as Song Two in WD-HAN’s 2020 Spring Quartet, Shiver continues to lay the foundation for building inner strength.

WD-HAN have captured the ‘fun’ of rock n’ roll, combined it with a passion for the blues and the result is a song that the reader should play very loudly, and multiple times over.” — Marnie Burt

TAMPA BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coming March 27 as Song Two in WD-HAN’s 2020 Spring Quartet, " Shiver " continues to lay the foundation for building inner strength.In this challenging month, when the world is balanced between intimacy and distance, "Shiver" brings you another lesson in the book of people: Some people scratch fingernails on the blackboard of your soul. WD-HAN takes a haunting, spooky look at those who defy all understanding, and shrugs them off as irrelevant. Those who would weaken you mean nothing.This amazing song takes all the sting out of betrayal, bringing you relief and new life. It uses specific musical techniques to accomplish this, not the least of which is Cal Henry’s guitar interlude from about 2:30 to 2:50. Those twenty seconds are worth the price of admission all by themself.Timely and timeless, "Shiver" relieves the tensions others try to lay on you, allowing you to face whatever comes.Pre-save "Shiver" on Spotify or Apple Music here: https://ffm.to/shiver All press inquiries or for Media to preview the release via private link please contact: Marjorye Henry - marjorye@wdhan.com"WD-HAN have captured the ‘fun’ of rock n’ roll, combined it with a passion for the blues and the result is a song that the reader should play very loudly, and multiple times over." - Marnie Burt, Turtle Tempo "With the high-octane ingenuity WD-HAN pours into their tracks, they’re far from a dusty revival band. Their sound is tensile, dynamic, and they are more than efficacious when it comes to sharing that infectious Jim Jones-style furore through their records." - Amelia Vandergast, A&R Factory Blog



