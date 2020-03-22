John Jessup’s Team Dream Rides Shop Remains Committed to Servicing Repairs and Selling Parts Online for American Riders

We ride what we sell. John Jessup, owner of Team Dream Rides catches air in front of his shop in Stockton, California. John Jessup's Team Dream Rides Motorcycle Shop in Stockton California

Motorcycle Repair Shops are Essential Services to Remain Open During California’s COVID-19 Stay-Home Policy

We don’t have to make things complicated. We need to keep people’s rides running, and keep the supply of parts stocked so riders can wrench on their bikes at home and order whatever they need.” — John Jessup

STOCKTON, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- While some businesses have temporarily closed to contain the spread of COVID-19, essential services such as auto and motorcycle repair shops remain open to serve customers' needs.“Whatever comes our way, Team Dream Rides is here to keep your ride running smoothly, wherever the road takes you,” said John Jessup , owner of Team Dream Rides. “We’re doing our best to take the turns without losing any traction.”Riders share a bond of respect for individuality and responsibility for their own actions.Team Dream Rides has built a strong community, serving customers seeking to experience the open road, with the satisfaction that comes from taking matters into their own hands, and leaving life’s daily pressures behind.Lone riders enjoy a sense of control amid “social distancing” in uncertain times.“The full-body experience of cracking a throttle and operating a powerful machine is more challenging and exhilarating than driving a car, and that’s what riders love about it. Riders know all about personal space and distance. COVID-19’s social distancing 6 foot-rule is just a natural extension,” said Jessup. “They’re used to the freedom of being independent and on their own.”Team Dream Rides and small businesses are the heart of America’s economy.“We know how to bootstrap to make things happen. We’re used to thinking in weeks and months – not years at a time. I’m determined to keep the shop going. We don’t have to make things complicated. We need to keep people’s rides running, and keep the supply of parts stocked so riders can wrench on their bikes at home and order whatever they need,” said Jessup.Team Dream Rides is open online for parts or service at 2275 N Wilson Way, Stockton, California.Open Tuesday – Friday, 9:00 AM - 5:30 PM and Saturday, 9:00 AM - 2:00 PMAbout Team Dream RidesTeam Dream Rides is owned and operated by John Jessup. John and other motorcycle shops across the country are a key piece of the American economy, playing a critical role in its success, growth and infrastructure. America’s largest employers are small and medium-sized businesses like Team Dream Rides.



