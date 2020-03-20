Political Consulting LLC Announces Three Campaign Victories on Florida's Presidential Preference Ballot

Campaign re-elect wins include Scott Singer Mayor of Boca Raton; Glenn Toast Mayor of Lighthouse Point; Shirley Johnson City Commissioner of Delray Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Political Consulting LLC , an organization of media experts with a background in technology, marketing, reputation management and campaigning, today announced three major campaigns on Florida’s Presidential Preference ballot have won including, Scott Singer re-Elected Mayor of Boca Raton; Glenn Toast re-elected Mayor of Lighthouse Point; and Shirley Johnson re-elected City Commissioner of Delray Beach. Political Consulting LLC is an organization of media experts well-versed in harnessing new media to reach millions by developing broader appeal and awareness for its reputable roster of clients. As a result, Political Consulting LLC creates winning results with overall better campaign performance and returns on election day due to powerful campaigning strategies online.“We are thrilled to see our hard work of using laser-focused targeting to voter lists come to fruition as three of our top campaigns have emerged victorious in the 2020 election,” said Craig Agranoff , founder and CEO of Political Consulting LLC. “Our specialized team has dedicated countless hours growing each campaign and we are confident that our services are unmatched in the industry. We look forward to creating a stronger community here in Florida with our elected representatives.”"We delivered millions of digital ad impressions to get out the vote while field teams struggled to reach voters in person," said Ashley Amian, political strategist of Political Consulting LLC. "Presidential candidates are campaigning in unprecedented times. Staples in the campaign playbook: rallies, handshakes, and selfies are now being set aside to make way for digital ad buys. Our team is ready to bring sophisticated targeting to campaigns, in order to reach voters online."To learn more about Political Consulting LLC, please visit: http://www.politicalconsulting.com About Political Consulting LLC:Political Consulting LLC is an organization of media experts with backgrounds in technology, the Web, online and offline marketing, online reputation management, and campaign consulting. Our emphasis is on harnessing new media to gain broader appeal and a larger audience for our clients, resulting in better returns at the polls.



