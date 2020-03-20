INFOSISTEMA CREATES SOLUTION TO HELP SHOPS MANAGE THEIR OCCUPANCY AND PROTECT FROM COVID-19

Infosistema has just announced a cloud solution to help retailers manage people coming in and out, and keep customers protected from COVID-19.

MASSACHUSETTS, BOSTON, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- InOutNow.com is a Cloud service that allows any small (or large) business to inform customers if they can get inside the store or have to wait, helping to ensure everyone’s security. Inoutnow.com is available globally and straightforward to set up.The service creates a virtual semaphore using any connected device (phone, tablet, or computer) controlled remotely by the shop keeper through a second device.Imagine that you have a shop and only 10 people should be inside at a time. The shopkeeper simply has to press the corresponding “In” or “Out” buttons as shoppers enter or leave the store. The app counts the current number of customers and shows a red or green light informing the shoppers when they can get in.How it works:1) Get 2 connected devices: eg. phone and tablet2) Create a free account at InOutNow.com3) Name your shop and configure the maximum number of people you want inside at a time4) Login on the second device (you should have received your password via email) and choose Client Page5) Place the second device in your storefront window6) That's it! On the first device, just click “IN” for each person who comes in and click "OUT" for each person who goes out7) The second device will show a Green or Red semaphore depending on if the shop is full or not.The idea came from Infosistema ’s chairman Gonçalo Caeiro following the constant news updates and experiencing for himself the limitations imposed by shops in terms of the number of people allowed inside. For smaller shops, it’s much harder to communicate with shoppers if they should come in or wait outside for others to leave.Large retailers have already taken measures to cope with this particular situation, allocating dedicated security staff to control how many shoppers are allowed in at a time.For small retail shops and pharmacies, although they may have less to manage, it’s harder to keep count and communicate the number of customers that can get in or have to wait.Gonçalo Caeiro, Chairman at Infosistema states: “At JOYN Group , we wish for the best for you all and your families in these difficult times. We are all trying to contribute as best we can. Let all of us make a small contribution to keeping everyone safe!”ENDAbout InfosistemaInfosistema is a Technology and Business Consulting company providing Systems of Engagement, Integration, and Advanced Analytics solutions to Banking and Insurance companies.Infosistema is part of JOYN Group, an international group of IT companies with over 20 years of experience, projects in more than 9 countries, and over 300 team members with more than 350 technical certifications. JOYN’s mission is to simplify people’s lives and companies’ operations.



