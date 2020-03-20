Live Marketing for Engineering Businesses

Design Features to Drive Traffic to Your Exhibition Quadrant2Design Engineering Exhibition Stand

Everything You Need to Know About Engineering Exhibitions in the UK

Austin Rowlands is a content writer for Quadrant2Design, with extensive experience in the exhibition industry. He uses this industry knowledge to write feature articles and guides to help businesses.” — Everything You Need to Know About Engineering Exhibitions in the UK

POOLE, DORSET, UNITED KINGDOM, March 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- For any business involved in engineering, exhibitions are the best way to stay ahead of the curve in an industry that moves at a rapid pace. Many of these shows will include expert-led presentations on the latest in engineering innovations and government regulations. And learning about these new trends and the direction of your industry will impact on how your business operates in the future.Given how important the engineering sector is to our economy it is no surprise to learn that there are a wide range of engineering and manufacturing exhibitions or trade shows in the UK to choose from.Leading exhibition designers Quadrant2Design , state that “engineering exhibitions are one of the best ways to learn about the opportunities and challenges in the industry. And for small to mid-sized engineering businesses they are the best places to promote their services and products”.But with so many engineering exhibitions available on a national scale it can be difficult to decide which one is best for your business.Here is the guide to the best engineering expos happening in the UK:Advanced Engineering, NEC BirminghamIndustry Sectors: aerospace, automotive, defence, oil & gas, marine.As one of the most established events in the industry, Advanced Engineering is also the UK’s largest annual showcase of cutting-edge engineering technology, product innovations, and supply chain solutions.Billed as the UK’s premier event to introduce suppliers and buyers to new opportunities, Advanced Engineering hosts a widespread demographic of engineering and service providers covering all aspects of the sector.As this event is frequented by over 15,000 suppliers and manufacturers across a broad spectrum of industries, there are vast networking opportunities across all tiers of the engineering supply chain.Southern Manufacturing & ElectronicsFarnborough International Exhibition & Conference CentreIndustry Sectors: electronics, automotive, aerospace, precision machining, manufacturing technologies.Manufacturing purchasers in the south of England will be very familiar with this event. As one of the biggest regional engineering and manufacturing exhibitions in the UK, the Southern Manufacturing & Electronics show is a must-attend event for anyone involved in engineering production and purchasing.Held annually at the 20,000 sqm Farnborough International Centre, the show is purposely located at the heart of the UK’s prime manufacturing regions – with 22% of the UK’s aerospace enterprises and significant levels of marine and high-tech manufacturing based in the region.The show also features highly popular seminars, which focus on themes such as the latest engineering innovations, business management and the most up-to-date industry laws and regulations.Subcon, NEC BirminghamIndustry sectors: automotive, aerospace, electronics, materials, energy, rail, oil & gas.If you’re in the engineering industry then the chances are you’ve probably already heard of Subcon, and that’s exactly what makes it such a great event. Subcon is regarded as the industry’s main networking-centric event, enabling introductions between buyers and suppliers.Billed as the UK’s premier event for subcontract manufacturing professionals, and it’s easy to see why. Subcon is all about the industrial supply market and outsourcing. As over 80% of visitors to Subcon are CEOs, managing directors, or managers, this well-established event attracts a high percentage of decision makers with buying authority.Subcon is the go-to event for subcontract manufacturing buyers looking for suppliers.The Manufacturing Management Show, NEC, BirminghamIndustry sectors: electronics, mechanical, manufacturing technologies, energy.Created by the publishers of Manufacturing Management Magazine, this event brings together all aspects of manufacturing management all under one roof.This unique event which is now only in its fourth year, having previously been held at the nearby Ricoh Arena, showcases a multitude of topics, specifically designed to deliver an audience of senior manufacturing leaders from across the UK.Exhibitors range from materials handling companies, through to health and safety, legal advisors as well as IT service providers.MACH Exhibition, NEC BirminghamIndustry Sectors: automation, electronics, aerospace, machining, manufacturing technologies.Although only taking place every two years, the next one being in April 2020, MACH is the biggest engineering expo in the UK. Attracting 25,000 visitors and over 600 exhibitors, MACH’s five-day exhibition is the engineering expo that connects UK engineers, decision-makers, buyers and suppliers of new technology, equipment and services.Organised by The Manufacturing Technologies Association, MACH is the place to go to see the latest advancements in engineering technology first hand.MACH can promise exhibitors a large pipeline of high-quality leads and opportunities. And it seems they can deliver on this. At the previous MACH event, exhibitors reported that an incredible £150 million worth of business was generated from being present at the show.MACH remains one of the most important exhibitions to the UK’s engineering sector, providing the perfect place for businesses to showcase their latest products and services.TCT 3Sixty, NEC BirminghamIndustry sectors: additive manufacturing, 3D printing.Focusing on additive manufacturing and 3D printing, this event aims to increase understanding at all levels of design, engineering and manufacturing.Additive manufacturing and 3D printing is fast becoming the future of manufacturing and engineering. TCT is the only event to showcase the range of these applications, as well providing unique educational opportunities.For exhibitors, TCT offers a targeted audience with over 10,000 visitors as well as the opportunity to demonstrate physical products or 3D printing in action.Although a niche engineering expo, you don’t need to be in additive manufacturing or 3D printing to attend this event. If your curious about using such processes in your supply chain, then TCT is an must attend event for your diary.If you’re planning on exhibiting at one of these shows, you will need to ensure you stand out from your competitors. The only way to do this is with a unique exhibition stand that attracts the right kind of attention.Whether you are looking to launch a new product, to find partners in your supply chain, or simply wishing to learn more about the latest industry innovations and trends . . . there’s an engineering exhibition event for you.



