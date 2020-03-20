Kimberly Cargile of A Therapeutic Alternative to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannabis has been repressed in our country for nearly 100 years. Propaganda in the 1920s successfully pushed to make cannabis illegal, demonizing marijuana users and preventing meaningful research into its potential benefits.

But things are finally starting to change.

A Therapeutic Alternative is a medical cannabis dispensary located East Sacramento. With its unique, compassionate atmosphere and educated staff, A Therapeutic Alternative is changing the way people think of cannabis and marijuana.

“There is a stereotype that people come to our dispensary to get high,” says Kimberly Cargile, executive director of A Therapeutic Alternative. “Actually the number one question we get is ‘How do I use cannabis and not get high?’ That is the goal: helping our patients feel better and be able to have a better quality of life. The stereotypes are definitely not true in our case.”

A Therapeutic Alternative’s patients come for PTSD, migraines, endometriosis, lupus, autoimmune disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, fibromyalgia, autism, epilepsy, muscle spasms, anxiety, neuropathy, insomnia, chronic pain, arthritis, injuries, harm reduction, reducing the use of cigarettes, Lyme disease, depression, ADD, ADHD, HIV, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and a variety of cancers.

Administrative techniques include topicals, tinctures, edibles, suppositories, concentrates and dried herbs, depending on the patient and the relief they are searching for.

“Multiple generations have been conditioned to believe the propaganda, so it's simply a matter of getting mainstream media to stop stereotyping,” says Cargile. “We're getting there slowly. More and more people are coming out about their use and telling other people that cannabis has helped them.”

And A Therapeutic Alternative has proven medical cannabis doesn't have to be segregated or hidden away. Dispensaries can be near parks, playgrounds, schools, churches, and make a positive impact on their neighborhood.

Says Cargile: “I'm proud that I’m educating people and reducing the stigmas around cannabis as medicine and cannabis as a safer alternative.”

