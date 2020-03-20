BRPL DEPLOYS ENACT’S DIGITAL PLATFORM TO MANAGE SOLAR APPROVALS IN INDIA

Technology Collaboration facilitated by the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA)

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ENACT SYSTEMS, the leading global smart energy platform to deploy and manage distributed energy projects announced the launch of its platform for one of India’s largest private utilities.BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) is a private utility in New Delhi, India, joint venture between the Government of Delhi and Reliance Infrastructure Limited. One of the three distribution utilities in the New Delhi capital, BRPL distributes power to over ~2.4 million customers spread over 21 districts in South and West Delhi. BRPL’s distributed energy team manages thousands of solar customers, which is a rapidly growing trend.BRPL now leverages the ENACT Platform for its distributed energy operations team for Solar Net-metered projects. The ENACT platform helps the BRPL Distributed Energy team to manage customer onboarding, solar project applications and processing of solar net metering approvals, working closely with BRPL-approved solar installers across New Delhi on a digital platform.“We have implemented the ENACT's cloud data platform for automating the Solar Project approval and deployment process in our service territory. ENACT's platform digitizes the entire solar project design and net metering approval process including asset financials, interconnection workflow and asset management needs for such projects," said Abhishek Ranjan, Head of Renewables and and Smart Grid Projects at BRPL.ENACT’s digital platform for Solar Projects is actively used by thousands of users in North America, Middle-East and South Asia, in nine country markets, with over $1B of solar projects processed annually.The collaboration by BRPL and ENACT was facilitated by a 2018 reverse trade mission on energy storage and smart grid technology funded by the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA). USTDA connects America’s private sector to infrastructure projects in developing and middle-income countries like India through feasibility studies, technical assistance, pilot projects, and reverse trade missions that integrate the expertise and innovation of American companies.“Through our long and productive partnership, USTDA and India have achieved major successes in a range of priority sectors, including energy, transportation and information communication technologies,” said USTDA Acting Director Thomas R. Hardy. “We value the opportunity to facilitate new cooperation between BRPL and ENACT SYSTEMS, and we look forward to all they will achieve in the future.”“Distributed energy, led by solar, is emerging as a game-changer for electricity customers. BRPL is setting an example on how to manage solar customer expectations, while ensuring safety and grid reliability”, said Deep Chakraborty, CEO of ENACT SYSTEMS. “We are proud to partner with BRPL and USTDA on this leading digital initiative, crucial in today’s era of social distancing and remote business operations driven by COVID-19 globally”, Deep added.About ENACT SYSTEMS INC.ENACT SYSTEMS provides a powerful smart energy platform for renewable energy projects: design, financing, installation management and asset management on a single cloud platform. ENACT licenses its platform to project developers, installers, financiers as well as distributed utilities in multiple countries. ENACT’s customers are also large corporations in retail, hospitality, logistics and industrial segments seeking renewable energy deployment across their portfolio. ENACT SYSTEMS is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in India and UAE ( www.enact-systems.com ).All press enquiries to marketing@enact-systems.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.