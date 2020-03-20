A local Texas based company unveils a program that helps stimulate the economy

Wind Damaged Roof in the Rio Grande Valley McAllen Valley Roofing Co. training their employees Employee of McAllen Valley Roofing Co.on a TPO roof.

McAllen Valley Roofing Co. believes they have a program to assist anyone in need to generate significant income for themselves all while under quarantine.

Food, water and a secure roof over our heads are essential parts of life. Our contribution is to teach our community how to capitalize on a recession proof business.” — Brian McSteen.

MCALLEN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the Midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, McAllen Valley Roofing Co. unveiled a program to help stimulate the economy. Burke, (2020) reported “state unemployment websites crash because of high traffic.” Just to put this into perspective Caldwell & Shabad, (2020) reported this could cause the unemployment rate to reach 20 percent. Industries like restaurants, bars and all other non-essential for survival places of work are sadly sending home their employees without paid leave or are switching to working remotely. “78% of U.S. workers live paycheck to paycheck to make ends meet.” Hayes (2017) The era of technology has now become the forced way of the future. This roofing company believes they have a program to assist anyone in need to generate income for themselves all while under quarantine.Most people that have accomplished great things in their lives grew up in situations where they had the will to succeed and the tenacity to work hard for the things that they wanted or needed. The motivation which moves them forward often is the reminder of their past and how desperately they work not to repeat it. This kind of motivation is the driving force that pushes all of us to do better for ourselves and for our families. This very same reason is why we wake up every morning and spend every hour of everyday paving the way to our version of success. This kind of motivation can be shared, but can not be taught. The most unique individuals didn't learn this in school; they were bred by curiosity and self motivation continually obsessed with details and solving problems, not because they wanted to but because they had to. Self taught knowledge and skill is what makes a truly unique individual and shining under pressure is the true measure of person.One of these unique individuals is Brian T. McSteen a Managing Partner of McAllen Valley Roofing Co. Brian hopes to invoke a spark of inspiration and some motivation through his companies “ Refer a Roof ” Affiliate program. This idea started in 2010 but the company has now opened it nationally in their attempt to help stimulate the economy. Brian states “Although most of our work is retail roofing, the insurance restoration industry is recession proof and that is the direction we need to go in right now to survive. We have proved this with our own success when the market crashed in 2008.” According to Brian “The key is innovation, adaptability and execution, and to never ever give up.”As the COVID-19 pandemic hit our economy, Brian and his business partner Alfredo Villalobos found themselves faced with adversity. This continuous battle to never give up inspired him to create a program that would not only secure the jobs of the employees but also help stimulate the economy. Brian States “Food, water and a secure roof over our heads are essential parts of life. Our contribution is to teach our community how to capitalize on a recession proof business. Help me, help you and help us all. We either solve our problems or we starve.” Brian McSteen This program ensures that one of those needs are met while also helping those who need to supplement their income. The program allows for anyone in the country to become an affiliate. Each one of us openly gives referrals through word of mouth. This program tracks each referral given by each affiliate and compensates them according to a percentage of the sale. For more information or where to sign up follow this link below.Reference List:Burke, Minyvonne. Coronavirus: State unemployment websites crash as applications surge. NBC News. (2020 March 18)Retrieved from: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/coronavirus-state-unemployment-websites-crash-applications-surge-n1162731 Caldwell, Leigh A. & Shabad, Rebecca. Coronavirus: Trump administration warns of 20 percent unemployment rate . NBC News. (2020 March 18)Retrieved from: https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/coronavirus-trump-administration-warns-20-percent-unemployment-rate-n1162601 Hayes, Ladan N. Living Paycheck to Paycheck is a Way of Life for Majority of U.S. Workers, According to New CareerBuilder Survey. Career Builder. (2017 Aug. 24)Retrieved From:

