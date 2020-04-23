Issued by McAllen Valley Roofing Co.

McAllen Valley Roofing Co. Hires Keith Campbell as Sr. Project Manager

Sr. Project Manager Keith Campbell for McAllen Valley Roofing Co. on top of a commercial metal roof.

McAllen Valley Roofing Co. hired Keith Campbell as Sr. Project Manager for their San Antonio location and brings over thirty years of experience.

We’re very excited to have Mr. Campbell on board. His depth of experience, knowledge and management capabilities will complement our growing team of seasoned professionals.”
— Brian McSteen - Managing Partner

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Campbell brings with him nearly thirty years of experience in the construction, roofing and maintenance service industry. Campbell holds a Journeyman certification for carpentry, roofing, painting and drywall from The University Of Florida. Campbell is also a certified commercial roof inspector with Haag Engineering. In the roofing and insurance industries, the phrase "Haag Certified" carries a lot of weight. This certification indicates that Campbell can effectively and efficiently inspect and assess damage to roofing systems.

In his years prior to joining McAllen Valley Roofing Co. in 2013 Campbell became certified for energy auditing and green building by the Building Performance Institute.

Brian McSteen, Managing Partner of McAllen Valley Roofing Co., said “We’re very excited to have Mr. Campbell on board. His depth of experience, knowledge and management capabilities will complement our growing team of seasoned professionals.”

McAllen Valley Roofing Co. specializes in commercial, industrial, multi-family and residential roofing services in San Antonio, Laredo, McAllen, Del Rio and Corpus Christi. For more information, contact Brian McSteen at (210) 361-8465

McAllen Valley Roofing Co.
5828 Sebastian Pl, Suite 102 San Antonio, TX 78249
+1 210-361-8465
email us here
Why Us | McAllen Valley Roofing - San Antonio, TX

McAllen Valley Roofing Co is the #1 roofing company in McAllen, Texas. Our services include roof repair, installation, re-roofs, & more!

