Hollywood Star Tim Parrish Joins McAllen Valley Roofing Co. to Give Free Roof to a First Responder in Need

While Hollywood is on lock down actors are finding other means in these untold times to help make the world a better place.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Hollywood Star, as seen on the HBO's hit series Ballers, is making the best of his time during the Covid-19 lock down. While life seems to be on hold there are certain industries that are deemed essential and have not skipped a beat. Beyond Mr. Parrish’s Hollywood life, he brings with him nearly 20 years of experience in the roofing, real estate, and service industry. Parrish holds a Business Degree from St. Norbert College, a top-ranked private liberal arts college in De Pere, Wisconsin.

“After a couple weeks of going stir crazy during the Covid-19 lock down, an old coworker of mine from 10 years ago brought up a roofing company he is working with in Texas helping homeowners recover from the devastating storms and his story inspired me to pitch in” ­-Tim Parrish

McAllen Valley Roofing Co. understands that not everyone is in the position to afford a new roof at this time. They are looking for a courageous first responder that has dedicated their time and risked their life as a front line worker during the Covid-19 outbreak.

"We’re very excited to have Mr. Parrish on board. It’s not every day you have a Hollywood star assisting you in your efforts to make a difference.” — Brian McSteen - Managing Partner

SanAntonioRoofExperts.com/roofs-for-hope

McAllen Valley Roofing Co. specializes in commercial, industrial, multi-family and residential roofing services in San Antonio, Laredo, McAllen, Del Rio and Corpus Christi.

Roofs For Hope Giveaway | McAllen Valley Roofing Co.

McAllen Valley Roofing Co is the #1 roofing company in McAllen, Texas. Our services include roof repair, installation, re-roofs, & more!

