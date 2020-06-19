Hollywood Star Tim Parrish Joins McAllen Valley Roofing Co. to Give Free Roof to a First Responder in Need

Tim Parrish - Celebrity Project Manager Tim Parrish shooting a hail damage promotional video. Aerial view of a residential neighborhood in San Antonio.

While Hollywood is on lock down actors are finding other means in these untold times to help make the world a better place.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Hollywood Star, as seen on the HBO's hit series Ballers, is making the best of his time during the Covid-19 lock down. While life seems to be on hold there are certain industries that are deemed essential and have not skipped a beat. Beyond Mr. Parrish ’s Hollywood life, he brings with him nearly 20 years of experience in the roofing, real estate, and service industry. Parrish holds a Business Degree from St. Norbert College, a top-ranked private liberal arts college in De Pere, Wisconsin.“After a couple weeks of going stir crazy during the Covid-19 lock down, an old coworker of mine from 10 years ago brought up a roofing company he is working with in Texas helping homeowners recover from the devastating storms and his story inspired me to pitch in” ­-Tim Parrish McAllen Valley Roofing Co. understands that not everyone is in the position to afford a new roof at this time. They are looking for a courageous first responder that has dedicated their time and risked their life as a front line worker during the Covid-19 outbreak."We’re very excited to have Mr. Parrish on board. It’s not every day you have a Hollywood star assisting you in your efforts to make a difference.” — Brian McSteen - Managing PartnerFor information how to apply please visitMcAllen Valley Roofing Co. specializes in commercial, industrial, multi-family and residential roofing services in San Antonio, Laredo, McAllen, Del Rio and Corpus Christi.

Roofs For Hope Giveaway | McAllen Valley Roofing Co.