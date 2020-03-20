LA Mom Parrish Walsh Winner of Kickass for Food Weekly Contest

Share With Family and Friends in LA www.KickassforFood.com Logo Designed By Parrish Walsh www.Co-OpFeedingLA.com Since 1998 Helping Companies Find Talented Professionals and Now Generating Proceeds to Feed LA www.RecruitingforGood.com

The purpose of the contest is to inspire participation and improve people's lives. Every week the most inspiring entry wins food rewards for people or pets.

Do you kickass? Participate today and earn fun food rewards delivered to your door” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency in Santa Monica is sponsoring contest Kickass for Food . Every week a winner is chosen. This week's winner is L.A. Mom Parrish Walsh.According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We are sponsoring the fun food contest to inspire participation and improve people's lives. Because, in dire times, we must dig deep to be optimistic, and hopeful that everything will be OK."How Parrish 'Kicks-ass'Parrish is a fulltime working mom, who runs two different companies (graphic design and jewelry design); in addition Parrish volunteered to connect Recruiting for Good with schools looking for funding support. And Parrish also designed Co+Op Feeding LA logo (for Recruiting for Good, Feeding Families First, community service).Carlos Cymerman adds, "Parrish is being rewarded a special provision box from Narrative Food. Delivering farm to home specially curated delicious food boxes; good for the whole family."AboutParrish Walsh has a Degree in Studio Art and Managerial Studies from Rice University, and launched a career in graphic design and project management. Also drawn to jewelry design, Parrish has years of experience designing, creating, marketing, and selling jewelry www.FictionJewelry.com . Her evolution as a graphic designer for web development, printed materials, advertising, and social media will meet your needs. Find her portfolio at www.itsparrish.com Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. Generating proceeds to Help Feed LA www.RecruitingforGood.com R4G is funding Community Service, 'Feeding Families First;' to serve working moms who join Co+Op Feeding LA and earn food savings for good. www.Co-OpFeedingLA.com Since 2017, Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring community service, 'Our Moms Work,' a cost free career mentoring service. Have a problem at work? Can't talk to your significant other, we are great listeners. To learn more visit www.OurMomsWork.org Our Fun Mission 'When moms love life...the party never ends.'For 10 years now, Narrative Food has been inspiring residents across SoCal to value delicious food sourced from a regenerative agricultural system, home delivering boxes of locally grown and made small batch organic foods, and zero waste household products. Deliveries include produce, pastured meats, wild caught fish, heirloom grains and some of LA’s most iconic prepared items like bread, halva, kimchi and even zero waste home goods and healing apothecary products. Every box is accompanied with recipes and stories based on its contents. www.NarrativeFood.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.