mPact Environmental Solutions Provides EPA-Registered Products to Combat Coronavirus

Two-pronged approach first acts as a cleaning agent, and the second prohibits the growth and spread of virus and bacteria for up to 30 days

During these uncertain times, mPact is proud to offer a solution that can help and reassure so many Americans” — Brad Seckinger, CEO of mPact Environmental Solutions Distribution

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- mPact Environmental Solutions offers a proprietary, two-step solution for the disinfection and long-term protection against numerous viral, bacterial and fungal infestations. The Greenville, SC-based company is at the forefront of combatting microbial contamination for a number of clients nationwide ranging from ports, fitness facilities, stadiums, automotive dealerships and many more.mPact products are EPA Registered, simple to apply, and have been proven effective throughout its 13 years in the marketplace. In fact, mPales’s active ingredients (3 (trihydroxysilyl) propyldimethyl octadecyl ammonium chloride) were clinically tested through a third-party testing facility in Germany and proven to be effective against the COVID-19 surrogate.The mPact two-prong approach includes:1) mPerial – This cleaning agent is 99.99% effective against virtually all viral, bacterial and fungal infestations including Human Coronavirus, Influenza A Virus (H1N1), Influenza A2/Japan Virus, Norovirus, Vaccinia Virus, and the feline coronavirus, the accepted COVID-19 surrogate.2) mPale – This prohibits the growth and spread of viruses and bacteria for up to 30 days. Once applied to a disinfected surface and allowed to dry, the solution creates a covalent bond that has a unique, spiked structure and a positive electrical charge. On contact, the spikes punch through the cell walls of the microbes.These products serve as a complement to normal cleaning regimen and can be applied by either cloth or spray. Both products are biodegradable and non-leaching. No special personal protection equipment (PPE) or clothing is necessary to apply unless using a fogger or electrostatic sprayer.“This level of sanitization should be considered the new standard in cleaning, and the mPact products are able to meet those demands,” said Brad Seckinger, CEO of mPact Environmental Solutions Distribution. “During these uncertain times, mPact is proud to offer a solution that can help and reassure so many Americans.”Relevant Statistics:- COVID-19 has been shown to survive on surfaces for up to nine days. mPale has been successfully tested against a variety of pathogens for up to 30 days on surfaces.- mPale continues to work after it dries, unlike hand sanitizers and other disinfectants that stop working as soon as they dry.- mPerial is safe to touch and to use in food preparation areas.- The active formulas in mPact’s products have been used effectively since 1976.For more information about mPact, please visit www.mpactusa.com or email wecare@mpactusa.com.



