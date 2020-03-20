Retina Consultants of America Announces Additional Founding Practice

California Retina Consultants Joins Esteemed Alliance of Retina Specialists

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Retina Consultants of America (“RCA”), a comprehensive physician management services organization, formed by Webster Equity Partners, welcomes an additional founding practice, California Retina Consultants to the recently formed consortium. RCA continues to grow with the addition of California Retina Consultants joining four other preeminent retina specialty practices including Retina Consultants of Houston, Retina Group of Florida, Long Island Vitreoretinal Consultants, and Retinal Consultants Serving Northern California. These practices have exceptional reputations and are considered thought-leaders of the retinal field.California Retina Consultants is comprised of ten retina specialists with a staff of more than 140 people across 12 offices serving the central valley and coast of California. “We are honored to be joining RCA and tapping into all the knowledge of the RCA retina specialists. The collective expertise of the RCA retina physicians is amazing,” said Dr. Dante J. Pieramici, California Retina Consultants. “What intrigued us with the conception of RCA, was the combination of high- quality research and clinical practice, emphasizing patient care above everything.”Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, RCA is partnering with leading retina specialists who seek a strategic partner with the capital resources and expertise to invest in their practice infrastructure and position them for continued growth in their markets. RCA is unique in that this is the first horizontal alliance in the eyecare field focused solely on retinal care.“We are very pleased to have California Retina Consultants join RCA. They are leaders in the retina specialty and will be a great asset to our alliance” said Robert Grabow, CEO of RCA. “Their commitment to innovating through research and clinical trials and passion for delivering excellent patient care aligns perfectly with RCA’s mission.”RCA is governed by a Medical Leadership Board that is co-chaired by Joel Pearlman, MD, PhD and David M. Brown, MD. Drs. Pearlman and Brown are both leaders in clinical trials that led to the development of anti-VEGF injections for the treatment of macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and retinal vein occlusion.If interested in learning more about a partnership with Retina Consultants of America, contact Robert Grabow, (972) 779-0794.About Retina Consultants of AmericaRetina Consultants of America is a network of leading retina specialists with the mission of saving sight and improving patient lives through innovation and the highest quality care. Through RCA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians continue to drive clinical care and practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise, resources and shared best practices available through RCA. For additional information on Retina Consultants of America please visitAbout Webster Equity PartnersWebster Equity Partners has invested in RCA along-side its physician partners. Founded in 2003, Webster Equity invests in healthcare services companies with high impact growth strategies that deliver the highest quality care and extraordinary service. Webster is currently investing out of its fourth fund with $875 million of committed capital. For additional information on Webster Equity Partners, please visit www.websterequitypartners.com About California Retina ConsultantsCalifornia Retina Consultants is a renowned group of vitreoretinal specialists that provides comprehensive medical and surgical treatments for all disorders of the retina, macula and vitreous. In addition to providing highly specialized expertise in clinical care, the physicians of California Retina Consultants are world leaders in clinical research for retinal disease. Through the California Retina Research Foundation, patients have access to cutting edge clinical trials for severe retinal diseases. California Retina Consultants treat patients at multiple locations throughout central and southern California, including Bakersfield, Lompoc, Oxnard, Palmdale, Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Simi Valley, Valencia, Visalia and Westlake Village.For General Press Inquiries:Andrea Morganamorgan@retinaconsultantsofamerica.com(917) 213-5506###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.