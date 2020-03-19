Execs In The Know Launches Virtual Briefing Series to Help CX Leaders Navigate the Global Coronavirus Impact

Global customer experience (CX) industry leader Execs In The Know

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global customer experience industry leader Execs In The Know (EITK) has announced the release of its new complimentary Virtual Briefing Series: Navigating Global Impacts To Your CX Strategy. The Series is designed to help customer experience (CX) leaders collaborate real-time on strategies to effectively respond to service challenges created by the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. The Virtual Briefings will take place on March 24, March 31, and April 7, 2020, with each installment focusing on a different pivotal approach to solving pain points the coronavirus outbreak has unexpectedly brought onto the CX industry.

“As a community of CX leaders, we are leading together through this challenging time,” said Chad McDaniel, President and Co-Founder of Execs In The Know. “Our Advisory Board is made up of many of the best and brightest brand CX leaders and we partner with the top CX solution providers. Through this Virtual Briefing Series, we are collaborating to help shorten the distance to overcoming the unique challenges the coronavirus pandemic has created.”

The Briefing Series was inspired by an initial real-time effort with EITK’s Advisory Board to create an Operational Readiness Guide and the discussions that followed with attendees at EITK’s Customer Response Summit in Hollywood, Florida in early March. Shortly thereafter, discussions on EITK’s Online Community “Know It All” began to heat up, which led to the interactive webinar between executives of leading global brands on EITK’s Advisory Board, such as Nordstrom, GitHub, Travelzoo, and Sun Basket, to share strategies on contingency planning and CX operational readiness.

COVID-19 has challenged major brands to examine internal processes and fortify their contingency plans, pushing executives to respond. The questions that came in during the initial webinar were a strong indicator that leaders were hungry for more strategic insights. The three Virtual Briefings will help CX leaders consider the following alternatives:

- Shifting to a work-at-home agent model quickly and effectively

- Implementing bots and a channel guidance strategy to ensure service, business, and information continuity

- Use IVAs to shoulder reduced capacity and/or increased volume

If you are interested in registering for the upcoming free Virtual Briefing Series, you can find out more information and register here: https://execsintheknow.com/events/virtualbriefingseries/

About Execs In The Know

Execs In The Know (EITK) is a global community of customer experience (CX) professionals focused on excellence in customer experience. Execs In The Know gives brands a platform to share and gain insights, benchmark their brand, stay on top of the latest trends in CX, and create lasting relationships with their peers – “Leaders Learning From Leaders.” Execs In The Know holds numerous live events each year including Customer Response Summit, Subject Matter Briefings, Lunch & Learns, and Leadership Dinners. The company also offers industry content and thought leadership through webinars, reports, a quarterly CX insight Magazine, the Know It All “KIA” Online Community, and various social media groups. To learn more about Execs In The Know visit: www.execsintheknow.com.





