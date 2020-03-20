Recruiting for Good Launches Community Service Helping Feed Families First

Share With Family and Friends in LA www.Co-OpFeedingLA.com Since 1998 Helping Companies Find Talented Professionals and Now Generating Proceeds to Feed LA www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good will work collaboratively with working moms in LA who love to make a difference, and save families money on food.

Join the Co+Op Feeding LA, helping working families save money on food for good.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency in Santa Monica on a mission to generate proceeds for nonprofits feeding LA. R4G is sponsoring community service, Feeding Families First to help working moms that participate in Co+Op Feeding LA fund and save money on food savings for the whole family.Problem in LAAccording to L.A. Food Bank, "There are close to 2 million people going hungry in LA, every day."Join Co+Op Feeding LA to HelpThe personal and purposeful service is only available for working moms. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds on behalf of families that successfully participate in referral program. Monies generated from placements will offset the cost of food savings.According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Join the Co+Op to earn 5% for good food savings. We serve moms who share our values."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. Generating proceeds to Help Feed LA www.RecruitingforGood.com Since 2017, Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring community service, 'Our Moms Work,' a cost free career mentoring service. Have a problem at work? Can't talk to your significant other, we are great listeners. To learn more visit www.OurMomsWork.org Our Fun Mission 'When moms love life...the party never ends.'



