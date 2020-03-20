Recruiting for Good Launches Community Service Helping Feed Families First
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good will work collaboratively with working moms in LA who love to make a difference, and save families money on food.
Problem in LA
According to L.A. Food Bank, "There are close to 2 million people going hungry in LA, every day."
Join Co+Op Feeding LA to Help
The personal and purposeful service is only available for working moms. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds on behalf of families that successfully participate in referral program. Monies generated from placements will offset the cost of food savings.
According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Join the Co+Op to earn 5% for good food savings. We serve moms who share our values."
Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. Generating proceeds to Help Feed LA www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 2017, Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring community service, 'Our Moms Work,' a cost free career mentoring service. Have a problem at work? Can't talk to your significant other, we are great listeners. To learn more visit www.OurMomsWork.org Our Fun Mission 'When moms love life...the party never ends.'
