Brickell Capital Finance Partners With Major Lending Platform To Offer Gift Certificate Program To Small Business Owners

Business Loans and Lines of Credit

Business owners can now obtain revenue through a simple online gift certificate program

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brickell Capital Finance is very proud to be one of the five partners to join Kabbage Inc. in their effort to support small businesses nationwide. Together we are introducing a simple way to offer an online gift certificate program to boost revenue. This program is in effect immediately, given the uncertainty that business owners are currently experiencing. Owners are given a unique URL (link) where their customers can purchase gift certificates from $15 to $500. Funds are deposited as early as the next business day. Brickell Capital Finance and Kabbage have agreed to waive all their fees. Elias Mualin, CEO Brickell Capital Finance explained, "we trust this initiative will help small business owners to mitigate the loss of revenue and cashflow. We continue to look for ways to help entrepreneurs right now." By clicking this link , owners can sign up for the program and immediately start distributing the information to their customers. For more information please contact Nelly Palmer, Vice President Business Development at (786) 467-7800 or visit our website . Brickell Capital Finance appreciates the opportunity to give back to the small business community during this crisis.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.