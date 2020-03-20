Nonprofit Leaders Call for Silicon Valley Top Givers to Spark a Responsive Giving Campaign

My New Red Shoes - no child should struggle to have their basic needs met Natasha Skok, Board Treasurer, is an experienced business leader with a successful track record leading finance and business operations.

Silicon Valley’s notable companies and philanthropists are in a leadership position to act now to support local communities and the nonprofits that serve them

The robust economic conditions that fueled exceptional growth have taken a turn. While everyone endures the volatile market, households living in poverty are especially vulnerable” — Natasha Skok, MNRS Board Treasurer

REDWOOD CITY, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- My New Red Shoes (MNRS) and our network of community partners work to meet the basic needs of local children and families who are being left behind by the region’s widening income inequality. The coronavirus pandemic is exacerbating the social and economic gap and putting a strain on nonprofit organizations that provide an important social safety net for families experiencing poverty.My New Red Shoes typically operates on a blend of fundraising activities and earned revenue, including fee-for-service corporate engagements that provide a pathway for corporate employees to serve their local community. In response to coronavirus containment efforts, notable companies have postponed or canceled volunteer engagements and decreased their corporate and philanthropic giving . Meanwhile, MNRS continues working to provide for the basic needs of Bay Area children.“Our mission-critical priority is caring for the most vulnerable children and youth in our community by delivering new, appropriately fitting clothing and shoes that provide a sense of normalcy and hope during financial hardship,” said Minh Ngo, MNRS Executive Director. Ngo has been at the helm of My New Red Shoes since 2014 and witnessed significant changes in the level of need and poverty spreading through the Bay Area and California as a whole.Negotiating the day-to-day realities of housing instability, unaffordable child care, and a cash-strapped public education system in addition to wrestling with a health disaster amid an economic downturn places a severe strain on the fragile social and financial resources of working families living in poverty.“The robust economic conditions that fueled exceptional growth have taken a turn. While everyone endures the volatile market, households living in poverty are especially vulnerable,” said Natasha Skok, MNRS Board Treasurer. Skok, an experienced business leader with a successful track record leading finance and business operations, brings her expertise and unique global vantage point having lived in Slovenia, the former Yugoslavia.As the community embraces the call to “shelter in place,” Bay Area school closures weigh heavily on the hearts and minds of constituent groups. MNRS agency partner grantees, donors, staff members, volunteers, and others are facing the uncertainty of the COVID-19 virus in solidarity as stakeholders."We recognize the deepening divide between the haves and have nots — those with the privilege of options, and those forced to choose between health and basic needs at a time when children and youth are out of school, and in need of family support," said Joanne Gouaux, MNRS Acting Board Chair. "As a local nonprofit, we're fortunate to be centrally located among large businesses headquartered here in the San Francisco Bay Area. We're here to collaborate and explore possibilities with companies and philanthropists looking to strategically assess options and make decisions about how to leverage philanthropic contributions to best serve our most socially vulnerable neighborhoods."Companies interested in aligning charitable giving with community impact are encouraged to reach out to Minh Ngo to explore ways to partner with My New Red Shoes in this effort.About My New Red ShoesMy New Red Shoes’ mission is to improve the quality of life and well-being of our community’s children. The organization serves Santa Clara, San Mateo, San Francisco, Alameda, Monterey, Costa Costa, Solano, and Napa Counties. MNRS is strategically located in Redwood City, allowing the organization to deploy local support to agency partners and apply corporate contributions within Silicon Valley and the Bay Area region.About Poverty in the San Francisco Bay AreaThe Bay Area housing crisis and the rising cost of living have drained financial security within the Silicon Valley region. Families at the lowest end of the earning range face severe hardships. The Bay Area ranks second-to-last among the top 10 most populous U.S. metro areas for its share of residents in households with incomes below 200 percent of the federal poverty limit. The ripple effect impacts access to healthcare, food and housing security, higher risk of school drop-out for children, and risk of homeless for youth aging out of the foster care system.

Minh Ngo, Executive Director of My New Red Shoes | Message to Bay Area Community During COVID



