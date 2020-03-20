AMIQ EDA Sponsors DVCon Best Paper and Poster Awards and Congratulates Winners

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMIQ EDA, a pioneer in integrated development environments (IDEs) for hardware design and verification and a provider of platform-independent software tools for efficient code development and analysis, today congratulated the Best Paper and Poster winners from the 2020 Design and Verification Conference and Exhibition U.S. (DVCon U.S.) held in San Jose. The awards, sponsored by AMIQ EDA, are voted by conference attendees.

The Best Paper Award is named in honor of Stuart Sutherland, a past General Chair of DVCon U.S. and long-time member of the Technical Program Committee (TPC). The complete list of winners was announced at the end of the event:

• Best Paper First Place: “UVM Reactive Stimulus Techniques” by Clifford E. Cummings, Sunburst Design, Inc.; Heath Chambers, HMC Design Verification, Inc. and Sunburst Design, Inc.; and Stephen D’Onofrio, Paradigm Works, Inc. and Sunburst Design, Inc.

• Best Paper Second Place: “UVM – Stop Hitting Your Brother Coding Guidelines” by Chris Spear and Rich Edelman, Mentor, A Siemens Business

• Best Paper Third Place: “A SystemVerilog Framework for Efficient Randomization of Images With Complex Inter-Pixel Dependencies” by Gabriel Jönsson, Axel Voss, and Lars Viklund, Axis Communications

• Best Poster First Place: “SoC Firmware Debugging Tracer in Emulation Platform” by Kubendra Kumbar and Ken Joseph Kannampuzha, Samsung Semiconductor India R&D, Bangalore; and Sandeep Vallabhaneni, Shim Hojun, and Byung C. Yoo, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Best Poster Second Place: “Deadlock Verification For Dummies - The Easy Way Using SVA and Formal” by Mark Eslinger, Jeremy Levitt, and Joe Hupcey III, Mentor, A Siemens Business

• Best Poster Third Place: “Addressing the Challenges of Generically Specifying Power Intent with Multi-Rail Macros” by Brandon Skaggs, Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

“DVCon is one of the most important annual conferences for electronic design and verification engineers,” said Cristian Amitroaie, CEO of AMIQ EDA. “The quality of the technical presentations is always high, and we are pleased to be able to recognize the best of these by sponsoring the awards again this year.”



About AMIQ EDA

AMIQ EDA provides design and verification engineers with platform-independent software tools that enable them to increase the speed and quality of new code development, simplify debugging and legacy code maintenance, accelerate language and methodology learning, improve testbench reliability, extract automatically accurate documentation, and implement best coding practices. Its solutions, DVT Eclipse IDE, DVT Debugger, Verissimo SystemVerilog Testbench Linter, and Specador Documentation Generator have been adopted worldwide. AMIQ strives to deliver high quality solutions and customer service responsiveness.

For more information about AMIQ EDA and its solutions, visit www.amiq.com and www.dvteclipse.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.