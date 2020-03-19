Galleon Embedded Computing announces that it has successfully moved to a new location
This move only involves the physical location of the facility while maintaining all existing EN/AS9100 and ISO 9001 Quality Management System Processes and certification. All Assembly, Inspection, Test and Shipping processes and procedures have been relocated to the new facility intact and without change.
In February, Third Party Registrar (DNV-GL) performed a Special Audit to verify transfer and controls in the new location. This was completed successfully without any key issues or nonconformities and a recommendation to revise the certification for the new location has been made.
The new address is:
Galleon Embedded Computing AS
Hovfaret 10
N-0275 OSLO
Norway
As a registered AS9100 supplier, Galleon provides its customers with a competitive advantage by strengthening their supply chain as a mature designer and manufacturer of high quality and high reliability Data Recorders and Data Processing Systems.
AS9100 is the recognized aerospace industry driven standard for quality management systems prepared by the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG).
Galleon Embedded Computing develops storage solutions and high-performance rugged data recorder systems, servers and NAS devices for military and aerospace applications. Galleons ruggedized products are designed for deployed airborne, naval, and ground applications in severe environments. Galleon Embedded Computing has product development and system integration facilities in Katy, TX (USA) as well as London (UK), Munich (Germany) and Oslo (Norway).
Tonette Grytemark
Galleon Embedded Computing
+47 21 08 02 90
email us here
