DXM Joins BCW Group Network to Offer Korean Custody Services Globally

DXM Joins BCW Partner Network

Digital Asset Custody Solutions Channel Partnership

HONG KONG, March 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- DXM, fintech services arm of Upbit (Korea's leading digital asset exchange), has selected BCW Group as a channel partner to help expand its global reach.BCW will add DXM's diverse service portfolio to its business development operations around the world.Oojin Mudgett, Head of Korea for BCW Group, sees the partnership as indicative of the evolution of Korea's digital asset industry. "As a strategy firm, we look to enable best-in-class service providers on a global scale. DXM brings enterprise grade financial technology to this dynamic space. With the ability to custody KLAY, the digital token of dominant messaging app Kakao, DXM is solidifying Korea's place as a leader in applied DLT.""We are pleased to have BCW Group as our custody partner given their extensive network both overseas and in Korea," said Eric Yoo, Chief Strategy Officer for DXM. "We are expecting the partnership to enhance the accessibility of DXM’s custody service."About DXM:A subsidiary of Upbit parent company Dunamu, DXM provides several financial services utilising digital asset technology including wallets, escrow, decentralised finance (DeFi) protocol development, asset staking and over-the-counter (OTC) trade facilitation. DXM developed and operates custody service Upbit Safe, and recently integrated Ledger Vault technology into its offering.About BCW Group:We are a strategy consulting firm focused on designing and executing growth strategies for digital payments, digital assets & distributed ledger technologies initiatives. Our unique footprint cuts across both geographical and industrial plains as our core team sits across Asia's - -fastest growing market for both digital assets & digital payments -- and is adept to implement a culmination of traditional and emerging technology provisions to build the infrastructure necessary for the digital economy. Reach out to see how we can transform your digital payments business: payments@bcw.group



