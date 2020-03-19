Pacific Coast Business Times’ Henry Dubroff Honored as a 2020 Business News Visionary

Editors Dean Rotbart (l) and Henry Dubroff 2020 Business News Visionary Award A NewsLuminaries.com archive photo of Henry Dubroff from 1999. 20th Anniversary Logo of Pacific Coast Business Times

Presented by NewsLuminaries.com, a journalism trade website, the award recognizes individuals whose foresight and efforts have transformed the profession.

With an abundance of courage and self-confidence, Henry achieved what most journalists only dream of; that is, building his own, independent, news media company.” — Dean Rotbart, Editor-in-Chief, NewsLuminaries.com

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Henry Dubroff, founder and editor of the Pacific Coast Business Times , now celebrating its 20th anniversary, has been named a “2020 Business News Visionary,” recognized by his peers for his transformative contributions to the profession.Dubroff is one of 52 prominent business and financial journalists who will be showcased, one honoree weekly, for the next year. His oral history and profile are now available at www.NewsLuminaries.com . Last week’s honoree was Neil Cavuto of FOX News and FOX Business Network.Dubroff, Cavuto, and other members of the Business News Visionary (BNVA) Class of 2020 will be featured in a commemorative book to be published early next year.In conferring this special recognition on Dubroff, NewsLuminaries.com chair and editor-in-chief, Dean Rotbart, noted, “With an abundance of courage and self-confidence, Henry achieved what most journalists only dream of; that is, building his own, independent, news media company.”Rotbart, along with a panel of more than two dozen distinguished nominating judges – including top business news editors, reporters, and past award recipients – is responsible for the selection of the 2020 BNVA recipients.Formally launched on March 17, 2000, the weekly Pacific Coast Business Times (PCBT) serves Santa Barbara, Ventura, and San Luis Obispo counties, located along California’s central coast. PCBT also produces frequent special reports – such as “Dealmakers of the Year,” a “Giving Guide,” and its “Book of Lists.”Dubroff, a former editor of the Denver Business Journal and business editor of The Denver Post, was also recognized for his service as a past president of SABEW ( Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing). Dubroff currently chairs the organization’s First Amendment Committee, which is dedicated to helping protect press freedoms.In his oral history, Dubroff says that over the two decades of managing PCBT, the business journal has lived through times both thick and thin. “It’s a lot easier to cash a paycheck than to be the guy whose signature is on the check,” Dubroff acknowledges.The Business News Visionary Awards are a continuation of The Business News Luminary Awards, which in 2000 honored the 100 top business and financial news journalists of the 20th century.“The goal of this project extends beyond the celebration of the specific men and women who are profiled,” notes Terri Thompson, who introduces each journalist’s oral history.“It is also to educate the public about the high standards to which these and so many other dedicated journalists have adhered and to offer a proven playbook for other journalists and journalism students to follow,” she says. Thompson, herself a 2020 BNVA honoree, is the former director of the Knight-Bagehot Fellowship in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University.Rotbart, a Pulitzer Prize-nominated, award-winning financial journalist and former columnist with The Wall Street Journal, was the founder of “TJFR Business News Reporter,” an influential trade news organization that provided a behind-the-scenes look at business and financial journalists and their news organizations.A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the 2020 BNVA commemorative book and other sponsorship opportunities will benefit business journalism education and scholarship programs.The Business News Visionary and News Luminary Awards are made possible, in part, by the generous support of Monday Morning Radio , a weekly podcast produced in cooperation with the nonprofit Wizard Academy and its founders, Roy H. and Pennie Williams, and Robert L. Dilenschneider and Joan Avagliano of The Dilenschneider Group, providing an unsurpassed level of communications counsel to global clients.Additional support is provided by eReleases, delivering personal service and exceptional value to every customer; American Small Business Institute, a nonprofit providing video education for small business owners; Time in a Bottle Photography and its founder, Avital Rotbart, specializing in world-class portrait photography; and All Kids Bike, a nonprofit movement to teach every child in America how to ride a bike in kindergarten.NewsLuminaries.com offers a free weekly newsletter showcasing the 2020 Business News Visionaries as well as other prominent reporters, editors, anchors, and producers. Visit https://tinyurl.com/Subscribe-NewsLuminaries to subscribe.Frequent updates on the nation’s most influential journalists are also available on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/BnlaBnva ), Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/NewsLuminaries/ ), and Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/NewsLuminaries/ ).For more information, contact BNVA’s Dean Rotbart at 303-296-1200, or by email at dean.rotbart@newsvisionaries.com.



