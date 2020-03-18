2ND TRAVEL ADVISORY ISSUED TO ENSURE NEVIS KEEPS STATUS OF ZERO CONFIRMED COVID - 19 CASES TO DATE

NEVIS STILL HAS NO CONFIRMED COVID -19 CASES

CHARLESTOWN , LONDON, NEVIS , March 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEMARCH 18TH, 2020Charlestown, Nevis – In light of the global impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Nevis Ministry of Health has assured both the Nevisian public and all travellers to Nevis that it takes the threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19) extremely seriously.There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and the government is taking all necessary steps to keep it this way.Increasing surveillance at ports of entry, training and equipping healthcare workers, and education of the general public on how to protect themselves, their families and the wider Nevisian community by preventing infection are all top priority.The Ministry plans to further engage in educational sessions with schools, hotels, businesses and other organizations on the island.Travel advisories remain in effect for persons travelling from China, Italy, Iran, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Japan.Advisories have also now been issued for the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Spain and any persons travelling from these countries will be subjected to a 14-day quarantine period following screening at the port of entry.Jadine Yarde, CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) stated,“Tourists should know that although there are no cases of coronavirus on Nevis, the government and the tourism stakeholders on Nevis are following guidelines and practices recommended by the World Health Organization to help ensure we remain virus free. We want to assure tourists that we are maximizing our natural resources to fortify our immune systems and taking swift action to respond to any situations that may arise. We are all in this together and the health of our citizens and the visitors to our beautiful island is our paramount concern.”As Nevis moves towards readiness and response, the government continues to advise citizens and residents to remain calm and follow advisories that have been issued regarding hand hygiene, social distancing and general infection prevention.The government pledges to continue to do everything in their power to manage this global public health challenge and minimise its impact on the people of Nevis.All travellers with questions are encouraged to consult the World HealthOrganization's website: https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus , the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) to find out about travel restrictions and where it is safe to fly or The Nevis Tourism Authority on +44 (130) 523 3107 (UK), our website www.nevisisland.com or Facebook – Nevis Naturally.Media Contact:Jane HansomDirectorSponge MarketingJane@spongemarketing.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.