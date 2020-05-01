North Carolina US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges A Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in North Carolina To Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Maximum Compensation Results

North Carolina

"If you or your loved one has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma-please call 800-714-0303 so that we can provide you with direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste.” — North Carolina US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA , USA, May 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North Carolina US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are terrified that Navy Veterans who now have confirmed mesothelioma may have been initially diagnosed with the Coronavirus because both could have similar symptoms. If you or your loved one has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma-please call 800-714-0303 so that we can provide you with direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are fulltime mesothelioma attorneys, they have been assisting people with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this.

"Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste also makes house calls anywhere in North Carolina for a face to face meeting in a the home of a Navy Veteran to explain the compensation process and to assess the potential value of the person's compensation claim. Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is incredibly passionate about making certain a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma receives the very best possible financial compensation results. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303. You will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is also offering the following free services for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in North Carolina or nationwide.

* “We will assist with VA Disability payments.”

“We will assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma to get organized about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303.” https://NorthCarolina.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Fayetteville, Asheville, Wilmington or anywhere in North Carolina. https://NorthCarolina.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in North Carolina the North Carolina US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Duke Cancer Institute Durham, North Carolina: http://www.dukecancerinstitute.org

UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center Chapel Hill, North Carolina:

https://unclineberger.org

* Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center Comprehensive Cancer Center Winston-Salem, North Carolina: http://www.wakehealth.edu/Comprehensive- Cancer-Center

Every US Navy ship vessel built up to 1980 contained asbestos. Extreme exposure to asbestos may have occurred to US Navy Veterans if they were assigned to a navy ship’s engine room, as a machinists mate, electrician, plumber/pipefitter, mechanic, in engineering,

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/ navydata/our_ships.asp

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



