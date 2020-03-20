Physical Edition of Guilty Gear 20th Anniversary Pack Coming Exclusively From Physicality Games

Guilty Gear 20th Anniversary Pack Deluxe Edition for Nintendo Switch Guilty Gear 20th Anniversary Pack 2D Packshot for Nintendo Switch Physicality Games Logo

The original Guilty Gear and GUILTY GEAR XX ACCENT CORE PLUS R brought together in one kick a$$ package on Nintendo Switch

FRISCO, TX, USA, March 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Heaven or Hell...LET’S ROCK!" Online video game retailer Physicality Games, in partnership with video game publishers Arc System Works and Mastiff, today announced the planned physical North America release of Guilty Gear 20th Anniversary Pack on the Nintendo Switch™ system. Fans of the iconic fighting game franchise will be able to pre-order the physical edition of Guilty Gear 20th Anniversary Pack exclusively from Physicality Games when the website goes live on March 23, 2020.Guilty Gear 20th Anniversary Pack will be available to pre-order in a physical Deluxe Edition format, which comes packed with a physical copy of the game, a Guilty Gear-themed SteelBook, a 3” acrylic standee set including Baiken, Dizzy, and Bridget, and a gorgeous antique gold-finished commemorative medal celebrating Guilty Gear’s 20th anniversary and Arc System Works’ 30th anniversary, all housed inside a Guilty Gear 20th Anniversary Pack-themed Collector’s Tin with a clear display window.All Collector’s Tins from Physicality Games are sequentially numbered and feature game-themed artwork.About Guilty Gear 20th Anniversary PackThe original Guilty Gear and GUILTY GEAR XX ACCENT CORE PLUS R are brought together in one epic physical package on Nintendo Switch!Guilty GearGuilty Gear made huge waves within the fighting game community when it was released in 1998. The game’s spectacular special moves, innovative mechanics, unique characters, game-defining hard rock soundtrack, and anime-infused story brought the fighting game genre to new, unparalleled heights. All of these elements fused together for an incredibly complex and epic fighting game that has been entertaining and fascinating fans for over 20 years!GUILTY GEAR XX ACCENT CORE PLUS RFirst released in 2008 in Japan, GUILTY GEAR XX ACCENT CORE PLUS R is the final installment and epitome of the Guilty Gear XX series that refined everything introduced in the 12 previous installments to reach a perfectly balanced game. Mechanics like the universal overhead attack “Dust” as well as “Roman Cancel,” which allows players to cancel all kinds of actions and therefore increases their options dramatically, set the bar for the series’ sequel: Guilty Gear Xrd.Game Features• Includes the first and last installments of the gorgeous 2D sprite-based games of the franchise• Enjoy a hard rock soundtrack and rekindle those hot moments with 13 unique characters that set the stage and raised the bar in Guilty Gear• Rediscover the original cast of 25 playable characters and take the fight online in GUILTY GEAR XX ACCENT CORE PLUS RGood fights never age!For the latest updates on Guilty Gear 20th Anniversary Pack, and for upcoming news regarding future Physicality Games releases and product announcements, please sign up for the Physicality Games Newsletter at newsletter.physicalitygames.com About Arc System WorksArc System Works is a developer and fighting game specialist from Japan – best known for the Guilty Gear series of games and, more recently, the BlazBlue – that have garnered international critical acclaim for their innovative fighting systems and spectacular 2D and 3D artwork. www.arcsystemworks.com About MastiffMastiff is a publisher of fun, easy-to-pick-up-and-play games on all platforms including those from Nintendo, Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc., Microsoft, PC, and online gaming. Founded in 2002, Mastiff is proud to have released games in virtually every genre including action, adventure, RPG, FPS, casual, and music. www.mastiff-games.com About Physicality GamesPhysicality Games is an online retailer launching in March 2020, offering fans and collectors a selection of exclusive physical video games and gaming culture goods. Physicality Games partners with developers and publishers of all sizes to provide exclusive, high quality products for the fans and collectors who love them. The company is dedicated to customer satisfaction, kindness, and community.Guilty Gear 20th Anniversary Pack ©2020 ARC SYSTEM WORKS. Published by Mastiff LLC under license from ARC SYSTEM WORKS. All rights reserved. Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.###



