Ultra-High Tg resin successfully pultruded

Tencom Ltd.

Tencom Ltd. successfully demonstrated the pultrudability of an ultra-high Tg developmental resin from Scott Baded Company Limited.

HOLLAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tencom Ltd. successfully demonstrated the pultrudability of an ultra-high Tg developmental resin from Scott Baded Company Limited. The polyurethane acrylate resin was successfully blended to produce pultruded parts with Tg in excess of 500 degrees Fahrenheit (260 Centigrade). The resin blend was processed in standard pultrusion systems. Tencom demonstrated that the blend can be adjusted to archive the best balance of physical properties, Tg, and putrudability.

Highest Tg – These pultruded resin systems achieved the highest Tg ever tested by our labs. Having an ultra-high Tg material opens new applications for fiberglass products not previously possible. High-temperature environments up to 650°F (350°C) may have a new option for structural material, especially where corrosion resistance or electrical insulation is a concern.

Possible Applications: Chemical processing Facility’s, Petroleum processing, downhole applications, Ceramic or Metal Replacements, Heat shields, Shear Pins.

