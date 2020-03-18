Issued by National Sports Media Association

NSMA Cancels 2020 Awards Weekend

National Sports Media Association

The NSMA honors sports media for excellence and connects students and young professionals

2019 State and National Winners, 2020 Hall of Famers Will be Honored in 2021

... we will plan to honor our winners during our 2021 event, and make it a bigger, better awards weekend.”
— Dave Goren

WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Sports Media Association board of directors has voted to cancel its 61st awards weekend, scheduled for June 27-29, 2020 in Winston-Salem.

“While we are all disappointed, the NSMA board took into account all of the local, state, and national recommendations regarding COVID-19 and its expected short-term after effects, and saw no way to host this year’s event at the standard to which we are used to holding it,” NSMA executive director Dave Goren said. “Instead, we will plan to honor our winners during our 2021 event, and make it a bigger, better awards weekend.”

Goren also said that he and NSMA board members are already discussing ways to recognize the 2019 state and national winners and the 2020 Hall of Fame inductees between now and the 2021 awards weekend. There are 110 state sportscasters and sportswriters of the year, a national sportscaster and national sportswriter of the year, and six Hall of Fame inductees, as voted by NSMA members, who were scheduled to be honored this June.

Dave Goren
National Sports Media Association
+1 336-655-2976
email us here

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Dave Goren
National Sports Media Association
+1 336-655-2976
Share This Story
Company Details
National Sports Media Association
PO Box 5394
Winston-Salem, North Carolina, 27113
United States
+1 336-655-2976
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Founded in 1959, and headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, the National Sports Media Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that honors sports media for excellence and helps to connect college students and young professionals through networking, education and mentoring. Each June, the NSMA holds a three-day weekend of events that culminates in its annual awards banquet. The weekend features events that are educational, informative and entertaining, and provides networking opportunities for college students and young professionals. NSMA members nominate and vote each year to honor a state sportscaster and sportswriter of the year; a national sportscaster and sportswriter of the year; and vote to honor lifetime achievement in the NSMA Hall of Fame. Those awards are presented at the annual awards banquet, along with the Woody Durham Voice of College Sports Award, the Jim Nantz Award to the nation's best college sportscaster, and the Big House Gaines college basketball coach of the year awards. As part of the Legacy Night dinner the night before the awards banquet, the NSMA presents the Roone Arledge Award for Innovation. The NSMA membership also contributes the voting body for the Paul "Bear" Bryant college football coach of the year award, helping to raise money for the American Heart Association, as well as the Hickok Belt Award, honoring the world's best professional athlete.

NSMA website

More From This Author
NSMA Cancels 2020 Awards Weekend
HOLLIDAY VOTED THIRD WINNER OF DURHAM VOICE OF COLLEGE SPORTS AWARD
Leifer Named Arledge Award Winner by National Sports Media Association
View All Stories From This Author