NSMA Cancels 2020 Awards Weekend

WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Sports Media Association board of directors has voted to cancel its 61st awards weekend, scheduled for June 27-29, 2020 in Winston-Salem.

“While we are all disappointed, the NSMA board took into account all of the local, state, and national recommendations regarding COVID-19 and its expected short-term after effects, and saw no way to host this year’s event at the standard to which we are used to holding it,” NSMA executive director Dave Goren said. “Instead, we will plan to honor our winners during our 2021 event, and make it a bigger, better awards weekend.”

Goren also said that he and NSMA board members are already discussing ways to recognize the 2019 state and national winners and the 2020 Hall of Fame inductees between now and the 2021 awards weekend. There are 110 state sportscasters and sportswriters of the year, a national sportscaster and national sportswriter of the year, and six Hall of Fame inductees, as voted by NSMA members, who were scheduled to be honored this June.



