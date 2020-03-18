Funnest Contest Launches for People Who Kickass and Win Delivered Food

Inspire Your Family and Friends to Participate We Help Companies Find Awesome Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Help Feed LA www.RecruitingforGood.com

The purpose of the contest is to inspire participation and improve people's lives. Every week the most inspiring entry wins food rewards for people or pets.

Do you kickass? Participate today and earn fun food rewards delivered to your door.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good , a staffing agency in Santa Monica is sponsoring contest Kickass for Food . Every week a winner is chosen.According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We are sponsoring the fun food contest to inspire participation and improve people's lives. Because, in dire times, we must dig deep to be optimistic, and hopeful that everything will be OK."How to Participate in Kickass for Food1. Must be 21 years old, and live in LA to participate.2. Email Sara(at)RewardingLA(dot)com submit entry "How do you kickass?"3. Make entry short like a tweet, most inspiring wins every week. Fun Food Rewards for Happy Pets and Human Friends1.Farm Delivered from Narrative Food.2.Fresh Pet Food (Just Food for Dogs, Nom Nom, Pet Plate).3.Juicing Delivered (ReJuice Santa Monica).4.Meal Delivery (Fresh and Easy, Home Chef, Nutrift).5.Restaurant Dining Delivery Service (Grubhub, Postmates, Uber Eats).Carlos Cymerman adds, "Do you love Sidecar Donuts? We do and are rewarding them too. Delivered by Postmates."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. We generate proceeds to help fund nonprofits Feeding LA, sponsor Co-Op Feeding LA, and Fun Contest Kickass for Food. www.RecruitingforGood.com Go Back



