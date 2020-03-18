“The Virtual Ticket - How to Host Private Live Streams and Virtual Events” Offers a Solution to Cancelling Social Events

“The Virtual Ticket,” a book for event planners who want to host events with live streaming technologies, was released this week on Amazon.

The ‘Virtual Ticket’ details effective strategies for transporting audiences into experiences that will keep them coming back for more.” — Paul W. Richards

WEST CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- “The Virtual Ticket,” a book for event planners who want to host events with live streaming technologies , was released this week on Amazon. The book, written by Paul Richards, Chief Streaming Officer for PTZOptics, a live streaming camera manufacturer, details case studies from innovative event planners who are diversifying their revenue streams with virtual ticket sales. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, live streaming and virtual event planning have become important topics for the meeting planning industry.“The ‘Virtual Ticket’ details effective strategies for transporting audiences into experiences that will keep them coming back for more,” says Richards. “I’ve outlined from start to finish how conferences can add virtual ticket options to their marketing plans to help event managers prepare for the new endeavor.”Writing a book that was both informative, engaging and easy to understand for tech novices, Richards says his goal was also to illustrate how the multi-billion dollar digital experience economy has been growing year after year.A digital copy of the book is available for free at https://ptzoptics.com/virtual-tickets A new Facebook user group for event planners interested in learning to live stream can be accessed here - https://www.facebook.com/groups/204157684134897 Richards has made the online course: “How to Sell Virtual Tickets” free via this link - https://www.udemy.com/course/virtual-tickets . Use coupon code “MARCH2020” for free access.

The Virtual Ticket: How to Host Private Live Streams & Virtual Events



