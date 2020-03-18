Anemia And Blood Disorder Drugs Market Forecast Outlook on Hospitals Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy & Pharmacy

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Global Market Report 2020 from its research database

The global anemia and other blood disorder drugs market was valued at about $19.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $29.37 billion at a CAGR of 10.5% through 2022. ” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global anemia and other blood disorder drugs market is expected to grow to $29.37 billion at a rate of about 10.5% through 2022. The increasing prevalence of anemia among the global population acts as a strong driving factor for the market. However, the growth in use of biologics over drugs restricts the market, resulting in decline of the amount of drugs being used for the treatment of anemia & other blood disorders.

The anemia and other blood disorder drugs market consists of sales of anemia and other blood disorder drugs and related services. Anemia and other blood disorder drugs that are used to stimulate red blood cell production or hemoglobin in the human body includes Erythropoietin (Epoetin alpha), Ferrous Sulfate, Iron Dextran, Deferoxamine, Immunosuppressant, Bone marrow stimulants, Corticosteroids, Aminoxin, Hespan, Hextend and Pyridoxine. The market also comprises of sales of drugs that are responsible for curing other blood disorders, including inherited orphan blood disorder.

The global anemia and other blood disorder drugs market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The anemia and other blood disorder drugs market is segmented into iron deficiency anemia, chronic kidney disease anemia, sickle cell anemia, and aplastic anemia.

By Geography - The global anemia and other blood disorder drugs is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American anemia and other blood disorder drugs market accounts for the largest share in the global anemia and other blood disorder drugs market.

Trends In The Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Market

Companies in the anemia and other blood disorder drugs market are collaborating with other companies to develop and commercialize a specific kind of drug by sharing the knowledge, technology, and cost. Such collaborations are also helpful to the companies in case of expiring licenses and stringent regulatory environments.

Potential Opportunities In The Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Industry

With increase in the global old age population who are more likely to suffer from blood disorder diseases such as anemia, the scope and potential for the global anemia and other blood disorder drugs market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Amgen Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Akebia therapeutics, Bayer AG, and Pfizer, Inc.

