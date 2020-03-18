Organisations encouraged to draw on business continuity guidance to respond to COVID-19

ELY, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Governance, the leading provider of cyber security and privacy risk management solutions and training, is encouraging organisations to draw on business continuity guidance to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic threat.

Alan Calder, founder and executive chairman of IT Governance, said: “Most organisations will have prepared for limited business disruptions, but a large proportion will not have prepared for 50% or more of their employees, including those that the organisation relies on to execute business continuity plans, to be affected by illness or worse.

“The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is a pandemic threat on a global scale. The measures to significantly mitigate and reduce its impact on business resilience and the economy should draw on past pandemic experiences and available guidance.”

Business Continuity and the Pandemic Threat explains how to mitigate the business impact of a pandemic. Author Robert A. Clark, a fellow of Institute of Business Continuity Management and Member of the Business Continuity Institute, gives a detailed overview of the challenges that pandemic threats can present, using historical examples to illustrate their devastating effect on the global population, critical infrastructure, the economy and society.

The book provides advice on how to prepare for pandemic threats and ensure an organisation’s survival with a substantially depleted workforce. It outlines guidance from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and considers actions that can be taken on a global, national, corporate or individual level to mitigate risk and limit the damage caused by pandemic incidents.

“This informative book is written in an easygoing and conversational manner, but the message it brings to the table is critical to understanding the meaning of any forthcoming pandemic threat and considerations of how to mitigate the effects, where possible, to you and your organisation,” said Owen Gregory, BA (Hons), MSc, MBCI, MBCS.

The Business Continuity and the Pandemic Threat is available from IT Governance Publishing and other booksellers in softcover, Adobe eBook, ePub and Kindle formats.

To find out more about Business Continuity and the Pandemic Threat, please visit the IT Governance website, email servicecentre@itgovernance.co.uk or call +44 (0)333 800 7000.

