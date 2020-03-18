BLEU JOUR launch Kubb Fanless a hight performance silent computer

mini pc kubb fanless chrome edition mini pc kubb fanless black graphite edition mini pc kubb fanless flocage blue edition

TOULOUSE, PARIS, FRANCE, March 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- An original designed computer in the shape of a 12 cm cube, BLEUJOUR updates its flagship Kubb by giving it a touch of freshness, without fan! The French manufacturer of computers and accessories, announces Kubb Fanless with two new finishes: Chrome and Bleu Limited Edition. On the menu, there is an improvement in dissipation, compared to the old model, as well as an improvement in heat extraction, all with an ever more elegant design !A ultra performant computer to maximize the full potential of applications !Beyond its stylish look and its compact size, Kubb is more than a great desktop computer with its cutting-edge technology which combines both power and performance. Indeed, these latest models of the BLEU JOUR brand are configured with an Intel Core i3, i5 & i7 8th generation 28W CPU with Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655.Designed to achieve the highest performance for its users, the Kubb Fanless supports up to three screens in order to make office applications easier to use.Equipped with the latest generation of dual-core and quad-core processors, expandable memory up to 32GB and the latest SSD, PCIe and NVMe storage technologies, Kubb brings computing power that allows you to get the most out of its performance in your professional applications of multimedia, financial, office or management. To guarantee ultimate conditions of use and create new user experiences, all Kubb Fanless are equipped with Thunderbolt ™ 3 technology.Make way for silence to optimize your creativity!BLEU JOUR merges the brand's reference and symbol, the Kubb, in its form but with more symmetry and a touch of modernity. It has transformed its shell in order to obtain thermal optimization and make the Kubb Fanless a completely silent computer.Much more than a mini-computer (12x12cm) that will go unnoticed on your desktop, Kubb Fanless is a little wonder that allows users to stay focused on their work thanks to its complete silence.Since Kubb Fanless is compatible with all devices, you can install it in a meeting room and thus quickly connect to your intranet, present Power Points or videos, surf the Web, launch videoconferences, all in fluid way.Home cinema & Home studio, KUBB is the perfect solution for digital Entertainment!In addition to its office use, Kubb Fanless at home, without any mechanical parts, is the ideal digital solution for a real home theater experience. Sit quietly on your couch to watch your movies or shows in 4K ultra high definition, and enjoy excellent color depth, detail and contrast for an incredibly immersive experience.In terms of music, Kubb Fanless lets you stream your podcasts, record your audio data or simply listen to your favorite music without any background noise, in perfect quality, all in complete silence. Kubb Fanless, manufactured without any mechanical parts, is the computer that will be the pride of your Home or Recording Studio.



